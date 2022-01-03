ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jan. 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 31,000 new cases, death toll reaches 15K

By Aaron S. Lee
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqgHm_0dbhDH3y00

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The cumulative death toll has now reached 15,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 31,161 new cases over the weekend.

COVID infections spiking in US Capitol

An additional 15 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 15,001 .

The total number of cases statewide is now 859,856 .

There are currently 1,106 infected people hospitalized, and 50 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,796,111 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,333,423 (as of Dec. 27)

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Health
Local
Louisiana Government
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Coronavirus
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Sports
WKRG News 5

Louisiana woman fired for taking prescribed ADHD medicine, awarded $100k

A Honda dealership in Covington, Louisiana has agreed to pay a former employee $100,000 to settle a lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC) for allegedly violating the Americans with Disabilities Act. The lawsuit accused Honda of Covington of discriminating against an employee for having Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) and taking […]
COVINGTON, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Us Capitol#Weather#Nexstar Media Inc
WKRG News 5

“Flurona”: What is it and why is it here?

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile County Health Department (MCHD) reported 967 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, Jan. 7. It’s the second day in a row where cases are on the decline, but remain high in the county. The health department also announced a new drive-through testing site in West Mobile at Coast Diagnostic. Whether […]
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WKRG News 5

Federal judge blocks Alabama execution of Matthew Reeves

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A federal judge has issued an order effectively blocking the execution of Matthew Reeves, which had been scheduled for Jan. 27. In a 37-page ruling issued on Friday, U.S. District Court Judge R. Austin Huffaker granted Reeves’ motion preventing his execution “by any method other than nitrogen hypoxia.” State officials have […]
ALABAMA STATE
WKRG News 5

Winn-Dixie offering booster shots to children ages 12 and older

(WKRG) — Southeastern Grocers (SEG), the parent company of Winn-Dixie, announced Jan. 7 that their grocers are now offering booster shots to those ages 12 and older.  The company is also offering another Pfizer primary dose to children ages 5 to 11 who are moderate or severely immunocompromised. The shot can be given to children […]
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy