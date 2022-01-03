Jan. 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 31,000 new cases, death toll reaches 15K

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The cumulative death toll has now reached 15,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 31,161 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 15 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 15,001 .

The total number of cases statewide is now 859,856 .

There are currently 1,106 infected people hospitalized, and 50 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,796,111 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,333,423 (as of Dec. 27)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.