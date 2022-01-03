ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Death toll doubles in 2021 for migrants trying to reach Spain

By Zarrin Ahmed
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mcOm0_0dbhCdXJ00

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- The number of migrants who died or disappeared trying to reach Spain more than doubled in 2021 at 4,404 -- including 205 children, according to a report released Monday.

The nongovernmental organization Caminando Fronteras said in the report that the number of deaths was more than twice the 2,170 deaths and disappearances recorded in 2020.

The group has been collecting data since 2016, focusing primarily on the Western Euro African Border. Most of the deaths occur at sea; 95% of bodies are never recovered.

An average of 12 people have died per day attempting to reach Spanish shores on one of several migratory routes.

The deadliest has been the Canary Islands route, where 4,106 people died in 124 shipwrecks.

People who died attempting to reach Spain came from 21 countries, many fleeing armed conflicts or the consequences of climate change.

High numbers of victims were recorded in January and February on boats from Mauritiana.

One of the peaks in mortality occurred during a diplomatic crisis between Morocco and Spain. From late May to early June, over 481 migrants died at sea in 10 incidents.

In August, more than 600 people died or went missing during 21 incidents.

"The terrifying figures recorded show how the number of tragic incidents continues to grow steadily year after year, and deadly policies have become entrenched at the border," the report stated.

Comments / 16

ReelPatriot
4d ago

Do they need us to send Kamala Harris to tell them don’t come , don’t come ..It worked great here , our border has never been so secure .. just ask Jen Psaki

Reply(1)
8
Elvis Jones
4d ago

These death tolls are the responsibility of those trying to enter Spain illegally as illegal aliens. They’re responsible for their own deaths and Spain shouldn’t accommodate those illegal aliens who do make it to Spain.

Reply(1)
2
Related
abc17news.com

Cries in dark trigger migrant search in sea off Spain

MADRID (AP) — Spanish rescue services are searching off the country’s southeast coast for 10 migrants missing at sea, after a passing vessel heard cries during the night from people in the water. Emergency crews pulled 16 survivors and three bodies from the Mediterranean Sea after one small migrant boat sank and another took on water. The search with helicopters and rescue boats began after a vessel in the area reported cries for help. The Spanish government says more than 36,300 migrants reached Spain by sea last year up to Nov. 30. That was an increase of 1.4% on the same period in 2020.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shipwrecks#Morocco#Western Euro African#Spanish
informnny.com

Greece: Death toll from capsized migrant boat rises to 16

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — At least 16 people died after a migrant boat capsized in the Aegean Sea late Friday, bringing the three-day death toll from such shipwrecks in Greek waters to at least 30. The deadly accidents came as smugglers who arrange sea crossings for Europe-bound asylum-seekers increasingly...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Euro
The Guardian

Belgium and Spain top Europe’s pre-pandemic robbery league

Spain and Belgium have almost treble Europe’s average number of robberies, topping its robbery league, according to a Eurostat report. The figures, compiled from 2016-2019, before the pandemic, show robberies fell in Europe by 11% over the period, with an average of approximately 55 for every 100,000 people. In...
PUBLIC SAFETY
US News and World Report

Girl Dies, 8 Children Hurt in Spanish Bouncy Castle Accident

MADRID (AP) — An eight-year-old girl has died from her injuries after strong winds blew a bouncy castle several meters into the air during a fair in eastern Spain, local authorities said Wednesday. Spanish news agency EFE reported that another eight children were injured, including some that needed hospital...
ACCIDENTS
Phys.org

Philippines typhoon death toll rises to 388: govt

The death toll from one of the most destructive typhoons to hit the Philippines in recent years rose to 388 on Monday, the government said, as disease outbreaks threatened some of the stricken areas. Typhoon Rai struck the south and centre of the Asian nation on December 16 and 17,...
ENVIRONMENT
wearebreakingnews.com

Death Toll From Explosion Rises To 17 In Pakistan

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) – The death toll from a gas explosion in a sewer system in Pakistan rose to 17 after several of the injured died overnight, police said. Initially, 12 deaths and 11 injuries were reported in the blast in Karachi on Saturday. Police officer Sarfaraz Nawaz Shaikh...
ACCIDENTS
The Guardian

Italian mafia fugitive arrested in Spain after Google Street View sighting

An Italian mafia boss on the run for 20 years was tracked down to a Spanish town after being spotted on Google Street View. Gioacchino Gammino, a convicted murderer listed among Italy’s most wanted gangsters, was arrested in Galapagar, a town near Madrid, where over the years he had married, changed his name to Manuel, worked as a chef and owned a fruit and vegetable shop.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy