Virginia Beach, VA

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Virginia Beach by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 13:49:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-04 00:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions....

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Virginia Beach, VA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Williamson Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Coastal Flood Warning issued for Western Whatcom County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 11:32:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 14:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. If travel is required, do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Target Area: Western Whatcom County COASTAL FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Significant coastal flooding. * WHERE...Western Whatcom County. * WHEN...Until 2 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Numerous roads may be closed. Low lying property including homes, businesses, and some critical infrastructure will be inundated. Some shoreline erosion will occur.
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected to continue off and on overnight along the eastern slopes of the Bighorn mountains. Drivers on I-90 from Wyola south through Sheridan county can expect sudden dangerous crosswinds, which will be especially difficult for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. These strong winds will diminish as a cold front moves into the area around sunrise. At 930 PM winds were gusting around 55 mph along I-90 in the hills south of Sheridan. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Ucross and Crow Indian Reservation.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 03:30:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Bitterroot, Sapphire Mountains WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ THIS MORNING * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with 3 to 6 inches at Lolo Pass. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Elk River, Highway 11 Pierce to Headquarters, Pierce, Dixie, Elk City, Highway 12 Lowell to Lolo Pass, Highway 93 Sula to Lost Trail Pass, and Lolo Pass. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST /10 AM PST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility.
GRANITE COUNTY, MT
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yamhill by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:47:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yamhill FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 340 PM PST, Flooding is ongoing, but should continue to recede as the heaviest rain has ended. A number of roads remain closed due to high water across the area, but these should gradually open over the next several hours as water works its way through the river systems. - Low-lying and poor drainage areas, particularly near creeks and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Elk; Somerset; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...A brief period of mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulation less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Warren, Elk, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation should change over to plain rain shortly after daybreak along and to the west of Route 219, while the icy conditions linger into the late morning hours further east.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; St. Clair WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Storm Watch issued for Jefferson, Lewis, Oswego by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 19:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-11 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel may become difficult, so plan accordingly. Target Area: Jefferson; Lewis; Oswego WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT * WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total snow accumulations greater than a foot possible. Winds could gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...The Eastern Lake Ontario Region. * WHEN...From Sunday evening through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clarke, Frederick by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 03:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 12:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. When venturing outside, watch your first few steps taken on steps, sidewalks, and driveways, which could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Clarke; Frederick WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO NOON EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Total ice accumulations around a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Eastern Allegany and Washington Counties in Maryland, the eastern West Virginia Panhandle, and the northern Shenandoah Valley in Virginia. * WHEN...From 3 AM to noon EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to the potential of icy roads and sidewalks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The cold conditions leading up to this event may make it a dangerous situation for anyone travelling during this time. Anyone travelling, especially on interstates 70, 81, and 68 should pay close attention to the weather Sunday.
CLARKE COUNTY, VA
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow is possible for some locations across roadways.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor, Thurston by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 11:28:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor; Thurston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .Little rain is forecast for the weekend. The flood crest on the Chehalis will reach Grand Mound this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon and continue to recede for the remainder of the weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River Above Grand Mound. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 144.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Thurston County will cause major flooding, inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley. Deep and swift flood waters will cover SR-12 and James, Independence and Moon Roads. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Chehalis River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 145.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM PST Saturday was 145.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 145.4 feet early this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon but not fall below flood stage until Monday morning. - Flood stage is 141.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...CORTLAND SOUTHERN CAYUGA...BROOME...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick inch or two of snow is expected. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1030 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Virgil to Coventry and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Cortland, Virgil, Groton, Locke, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Moravia and Willet. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 7 and 11. Interstate 88 between 6 and 8. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Western Chelan County by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 10:09:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 16:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Western Chelan County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations between 3 to 6 inches. Winds gusting as high as 55 mph. * WHERE...Holden Village, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 4 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:42:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 20:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome AN AREA OF BRIEF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF BROOME COUNTY HAZARDS...An area of brief heavy snow accompanied by winds of 20 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than one mile. A quick dusting to 1 inch of snow can be expected. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 805 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from Union Center to near Windsor and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Binghamton, Johnson City, Kirkwood, Conklin, Sanford, Deposit, Port Dickinson, Windsor, Chenango Bridge and Endwell. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 1 and 6. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 69 and 83. Interstate 88 between 1 and 3. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

