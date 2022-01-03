Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA AND NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in this area this evening. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 448 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Sylvan Beach to Rome and near Holland Patent and moving southeast at 10 MPH. Another, nearly stationary area of heavy snow was near Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville and Westernville. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rome, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville, Westernville and Yorkville. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
Comments / 0