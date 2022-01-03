ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester County, MD

Coastal Flood Advisory issued for Maryland Beaches by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-01-03 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-03 22:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: If travel is required, allow extra time as some roads may be closed. Do not drive around barricades or through water of unknown depth. Take the necessary actions to protect flood-prone property. Target Area: Maryland Beaches...

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne, Pike by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorist to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadways, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Bradford; Lackawanna; Luzerne; Northern Wayne; Pike; Southern Wayne; Susquehanna; Wyoming WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations of up to one inch and ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...In Pennsylvania, Bradford, Susquehanna, Northern Wayne, Wyoming, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Pike and Southern Wayne counties. In New York, Northern Oneida, Madison, Southern Oneida, Cortland, Chenango, Otsego, Tioga, Broome, Delaware and Sullivan counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
BRADFORD COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adams, Bond, Brown, Calhoun, Clinton, Fayette, Greene, Jersey by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Adams; Bond; Brown; Calhoun; Clinton; Fayette; Greene; Jersey; Macoupin; Madison; Marion; Monroe; Montgomery; Pike; St. Clair WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
ADAMS COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Adair, Carroll, Chariton, Grundy, Linn, Livingston, Macon by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Adair; Carroll; Chariton; Grundy; Linn; Livingston; Macon; Mercer; Putnam; Randolph; Schuyler; Sullivan WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
ADAIR COUNTY, MO
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Grundy, Kankakee, Will by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 21:21:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 15:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: An ice jam is likely affecting water levels in this area. River forecasts during ice jams are less certain due to many complicated factors. Significant river ice cover can cause large water level fluctuations and flooding with little advanced notice. River ice may also cause gauge observations to be inaccurate. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/Chicago and water.weather.gov The next statement is expected by Saturday afternoon. Target Area: Grundy; Kankakee; Will The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Illinois Kankakee River near Wilmington affecting Will, Kankakee and Grundy Counties. For the Kankakee River...including Wilmington...elevated river levels are forecast. FLOOD ADVISORY FOR AN ICE JAM IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding caused by an ice jam is expected. * WHERE...Kankakee River downstream of Wilmington near the I-55 bridge. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS... Minor lowland flooding begins in areas immediately adjacent to the river near the ice jam. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 PM CST Friday the stage was 5.2 feet. - Forecast...Water levels may remain elevated while the ice jam remains in place. - Action stage is 5.0 feet. - Flood stage is 6.5 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRUNDY COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Worcester County, MD
State
Virginia State
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Fulton, Williams by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Fulton; Williams WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
FULTON COUNTY, OH
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Franklin, Jackson, Jefferson, Perry, Union, Williamson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 04:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Franklin; Jackson; Jefferson; Perry; Union; Williamson Periods of Freezing Drizzle Saturday Morning Isolated to patchy freezing drizzle is forecast to develop early Saturday morning across southern Missouri. This freezing drizzle will move across southeast Missouri and southwest Illinois mainly between 6 AM and 12 PM Saturday. With temperatures forecast to be in the 20s, any freezing drizzle that develops will create a light glaze of ice...especially on untreated roads, bridges, and sidewalks. Drivers in this region on Saturday morning should use caution and slow down.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cambria, Clearfield, Elk, Somerset, Warren by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 02:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission remind motorists to adjust speeds based on driving conditions as winter weather impacts Pennsylvania roadways. Call 5 1 1 or visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway and traffic conditions. To report snow or ice, post to the NWS State College Facebook page, use Twitter @NWSStateCollege, or visit weather.gov/ctp. Target Area: Cambria; Clearfield; Elk; Somerset; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 AM TO 10 AM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...A brief period of mixed precipitation, changing to freezing rain. Total snow and sleet accumulation less than one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Warren, Elk, Clearfield, Cambria and Somerset Counties. * WHEN...From 2 AM to 10 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The mixed precipitation should change over to plain rain shortly after daybreak along and to the west of Route 219, while the icy conditions linger into the late morning hours further east.
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Audrain, Boone, Callaway, Cole, Franklin, Gasconade, Jefferson by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 06:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. In Illinois, the latest road conditions can be obtained at www.gettingaroundillinois.com. In Missouri, the latest road conditions can be obtained at traveler.modot.org/map or by calling 1-888-275-6636. Be prepared for slippery roads. Slow down and use caution while driving. If you are going outside, watch your first few steps taken on stairs, sidewalks, and driveways. These surfaces could be icy and slippery, increasing your risk of a fall and injury. Target Area: Audrain; Boone; Callaway; Cole; Franklin; Gasconade; Jefferson; Knox; Lewis; Lincoln; Marion; Moniteau; Monroe; Montgomery; Osage; Pike; Ralls; Shelby; St. Charles; St. Louis; St. Louis City; Warren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM THIS MORNING TO 9 PM CST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Freezing drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of south central, southwest, and west central Illinois, and portions of central, east central, and northeast Missouri. * WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 9 PM CST this evening. * IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will likely become slick and hazardous. Difficult travel conditions are possible.
AUDRAIN COUNTY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood#Shoreline#Ground Level#Lawns#Coastal Flood Advisory#Md Mllw
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Berrien, Branch, Cass, Hillsdale, St. Joseph by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Berrien; Branch; Cass; Hillsdale; St. Joseph WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Sheridan Foothills by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:14:00 MST Expires: 2022-01-08 03:45:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Sheridan Foothills STRONG WINDS WILL AFFECT SOUTHWESTERN BIG HORN AND CENTRAL SHERIDAN COUNTIES Strong westerly wind gusts of 35 to 55 mph are expected to continue off and on overnight along the eastern slopes of the Bighorn mountains. Drivers on I-90 from Wyola south through Sheridan county can expect sudden dangerous crosswinds, which will be especially difficult for high profile vehicles and those towing trailers. These strong winds will diminish as a cold front moves into the area around sunrise. At 930 PM winds were gusting around 55 mph along I-90 in the hills south of Sheridan. Locations impacted include Sheridan, Ranchester, Dayton, Lodge Grass, Fort Smith, Big Horn, Clearmont, Wyola, Tongue River Reservoir, Parkman, Banner, Kirby, Rosebud Battlefield Park, Ucross and Crow Indian Reservation.
SHERIDAN COUNTY, WY
weather.gov

Flood Advisory issued for Yamhill by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 14:45:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:47:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Yamhill FLOOD ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues. * WHERE...Portions of northwest Oregon and southwest Washington, including the following counties, in northwest Oregon, Clatsop, Columbia, Tillamook, Washington and Yamhill. In southwest Washington, Cowlitz, Pacific and Wahkiakum. * WHEN...Until 800 PM PST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 340 PM PST, Flooding is ongoing, but should continue to recede as the heaviest rain has ended. A number of roads remain closed due to high water across the area, but these should gradually open over the next several hours as water works its way through the river systems. - Low-lying and poor drainage areas, particularly near creeks and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-09 05:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 14:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Chemung; Schuyler; Steuben; Tompkins WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 2 PM EST SUNDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow and sleet accumulations less than an inch and ice accumulations of less than a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Steuben, Schuyler, Chemung and Tompkins counties. * WHEN...From 5 AM to 2 PM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Wenatchee Area by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:23:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-07 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Wenatchee Area WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS EVENING * WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 60 mph. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Telma, Dryden, Plain, Cashmere, Chelan, Winton, Peshastin, Entiat, and Wenatchee. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST this evening. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Drifting snow is possible for some locations across roadways.
CHELAN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Southern Cayuga, Tompkins by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 23:30:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Southern Cayuga; Tompkins A BAND OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...CORTLAND SOUTHERN CAYUGA...BROOME...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS...A band of heavy snow which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick inch or two of snow is expected. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1030 PM EST, a band of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Virgil to Coventry and moving southeast at 20 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Cortland, Virgil, Groton, Locke, Nanticoke, Coventry, Greene, Bainbridge, Moravia and Willet. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 between 7 and 11. Interstate 88 between 6 and 8. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this band of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Oneida, Southern Oneida by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 17:40:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-07 18:45:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Oneida; Southern Oneida AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW WILL AFFECT PARTS OF SOUTHERN ONEIDA AND NORTHERN ONEIDA COUNTIES HAZARDS...An area of heavy snow accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick 1 to 3 inches of snow will be possible in this area this evening. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 448 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near Sylvan Beach to Rome and near Holland Patent and moving southeast at 10 MPH. Another, nearly stationary area of heavy snow was near Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville and Westernville. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Rome, Lee, Verona, Vienna, Trenton, Deerfield, Floyd, Whitesboro, New York Mills, Florence, Point Rock, Camden, Boonville, Westernville and Yorkville. This includes the following highway exits Interstate 90 between 31 and 32. SAFETY INFO Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Clinton, Des Moines, Henry, Lee, Louisa, Muscatine, Scott by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 09:00:00 CST Expires: 2022-01-08 21:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 for Iowa, or by visiting 511ia.org, modot.org, or idot.Illinois.gov. Target Area: Clinton; Des Moines; Henry; Lee; Louisa; Muscatine; Scott; Van Buren WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM TO 9 PM CST SATURDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain and drizzle expected. Total ice accumulations of a light glaze to a few hundredths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of northeast Missouri, east central and southeast Iowa and north central, northwest and west central Illinois. * WHEN...From 9 AM to 9 PM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Very slippery sidewalks, roads and bridges are possible.
CLINTON COUNTY, IA
weather.gov

Winter Weather Advisory issued for Cass, De Kalb, Elkhart, Fulton, Kosciusko, La Porte, Lagrange by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 16:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-09 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Target Area: Cass; De Kalb; Elkhart; Fulton; Kosciusko; La Porte; Lagrange; Marshall; Noble; Pulaski; St. Joseph; Starke; Steuben; White WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 AM EST /MIDNIGHT CST/ SUNDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain expected. Total ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an inch...mainly on roads and sidewalks. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana, southwest Michigan and northwest Ohio. * WHEN...From 4 PM EST /3 PM CST/ this afternoon to 1 AM EST /midnight CST/ Sunday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible due to icy roads. Secondary roads, bridges and overpasses, parking lots, and sidewalks are most susceptible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Even as air temperatures gradually climb to above freezing late Saturday evening, ground and pavement temperatures may lag that, resulting in icy conditions on untreated surfaces.
CASS COUNTY, IN
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Grays Harbor by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 18:35:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-08 07:35:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by late tonight at 245 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Washington Satsop River Near Satsop affecting Grays Harbor County. .Heavy rain across the area has ended. The river has crested in moderate flood stage and will continue to recede overnight into Saturday. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING * WHAT...Moderate flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Satsop River Near Satsop. * WHEN...Until tomorrow morning. * IMPACTS...At 40.0 feet, the Satsop River will flood...inundating farms...roads...and some residential areas. Erosion will likely damage some areas along the river. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 4:15 PM PST Friday the stage was 40.4 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 4:15 PM PST Friday was 41.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 32.8 feet Sunday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Broome, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Southern Cayuga, Tioga by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-07 20:34:00 EST Expires: 2022-01-08 01:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Broome; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Southern Cayuga; Tioga; Tompkins AN AREA OF HEAVY SNOW SHOWERS WILL AFFECT PARTS OF CHENANGO...CORTLAND... SOUTHERN CAYUGA...TIOGA...BROOME...DELAWARE...AND TOMPKINS COUNTIES HAZARDS... Several bands of moderate to heavy snow showers accompanied by winds of up to 30 MPH which can rapidly reduce visibility to less than a quarter of a mile. A quick half inch or so of snow can fall in about 15 minutes. LOCATION AND MOVEMENT...At 1130 PM EST, an area of heavy snow was along a line extending from near South Cortland to near Sanford and moving southeast at 15 MPH. LOCATIONS IMPACTED INCLUDE Binghamton, Cortland, Johnson City, Maine, Danby, Homer, Caroline, Sanford, Virgil and Groton. This includes the following highway exits New York Interstate 81 near 3, and between 5 and 12. Interstate 86/Route 17 between 75 and 84. Interstate 88 between 1 and 7. SAFETY INFO Use extra caution if you must travel into or through this area of heavy snow. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads may lead to accidents. Conditions can deteriorate rapidly in winter weather situations. Be prepared for snow or ice covered roads. Slow down and allow extra time to reach your destination.
BROOME COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy