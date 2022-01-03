Coastal Flood Warning issued for Eastern Currituck by NWS

Effective: 2022-01-08 02:52:00 PST Expires: 2022-01-10 11:28:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued by this morning at 1100 AM PST. Target Area: Grays Harbor; Thurston The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Washington Chehalis River Above Grand Mound affecting Grays Harbor and Thurston Counties. .Little rain is forecast for the weekend. The flood crest on the Chehalis will reach Grand Mound this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon and continue to recede for the remainder of the weekend. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING THROUGH MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Major flooding is occurring and major flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Chehalis River Above Grand Mound. * WHEN...Until late Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 144.5 feet, the Chehalis River in Thurston County will cause major flooding, inundating roads and farm lands in Independence Valley. Deep and swift flood waters will cover SR-12 and James, Independence and Moon Roads. Flooding will occur all along the river including headwaters, tributaries, and other streams within and near the Chehalis River Basin. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM PST Saturday the stage was 145.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 2:00 AM PST Saturday was 145.2 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 145.4 feet early this morning. The river will begin receding this afternoon but not fall below flood stage until Monday morning. - Flood stage is 141.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

