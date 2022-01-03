ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

This Is What You Can Do To Prevent Pink Eye

By Zrinka Peters
Health Digest
Health Digest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g4Lf6_0dbhCDmX00

If you've ever experienced the redness and scratchy irritation of the eye that are symptoms of pink eye , you're not alone. It happens to three to six million children and adults in the United States each year (via Cleveland Clinic ).

Interestingly, "pink eye" is not actually an official medical term (per WebMD ). The condition is technically known as "conjunctivitis," which refers to inflammation of the conjunctiva (the clear tissue that covers the white part of the eye and the inside of the eyelid). The Cleveland Clinic notes that when the tiny blood vessels in the conjunctiva become irritated and inflamed, they become more visible, which is what causes the 'pink' color on the eye.

The inflammation can have a number of different causes and can occur in one or both eyes. Viruses account for most cases of pink eye, but the condition can also be caused by bacteria, allergens, or irritants. If the infection is viral, in most cases it will get better on its own in a week or two with no treatment (via National Eye Institute ). If it is caused by a bacteria, the symptoms often clear up within just a few days, but could linger for two weeks or more. Antibiotics may help speed up the healing time. For conjunctivitis caused by allergies, treatment involves removing exposure to the allergen and using allergy medication or eye drops if necessary. In the case of an eye irritant, washing the eye out with water for several minutes should help.

Pink Eye Caused By A Virus Or Bacteria Is Contagious

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OqBvf_0dbhCDmX00

Viral or bacterial pink eye is contagious , and prevention involves the same hygiene strategies that are used for preventing the spread of any other viral or bacterial infection. Washing hands frequently, not touching the eyes, and not sharing items that touch the face or eyes, like towels or eye makeup, are important steps. Also, sorry to say, but any eye makeup that touched the affected eye should be tossed, according to Mayo Clinic .

Since the viruses and bacteria that cause pink eye are spread through direct contact, ophthalmologist Rishi P. Singh told Cleveland Clinic that "If you're a parent and your child has bacterial or viral conjunctivitis, it's best to keep them home from school, daycare or gathering with friends until the danger of being contagious is over."

While most cases of pink eye are mild and will go away on their own, it's important to see a doctor if symptoms persist or get worse, or if you experience pain, blurry vision, or other more serious symptoms. Ivan R. Schwab, MD, clinical spokesperson for the American Academy of Ophthalmology, adds, "if you have pain and decreased vision, that's a sign that you need to see your ophthalmologist," (via Insider ).

Read this next: This Is What Really Causes Pink Eye

Comments / 0

Related
Medical News Today

What can cause morning back pain?

Waking up with back pain often indicates a problem with a person’s sleeping posture, mattress, or pillows. However, morning back pain can sometimes be a symptom of a medical condition. Waking up with back pain can slow down a person’s start on the day. Determining the cause of the...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
womenworking.com

5 Weird Eye Symptoms And When To Worry

In most cases, the occasional twitch or redness in the eyes is nothing to be concerned about. But how do you know when your eye symptoms are just a transient annoyance, and when they could be signaling something more serious?. Ophthalmologists Dr. Jennifer Yu and Dr. Lisa Olmos de Koo...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Does It Mean When Your Nose Itches?

When your nose itches, it may mean that there’s something irritating one of the tissues lining the inside of your nostrils. What kinds of things cause an itch in your nose? How can you prevent or stop an itching nose? Read on to find out. 1) Allergies caused by...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eye Doctor#Pink Eye#Eye Drops#Bacteria#National Eye Institute#Webmd#The Cleveland Clinic
KARK

Sinusitis: Do you know the facts?

(Baptist Health) – The sinuses are cavities in the skull. They’re located around the eyes and behind the nose, and they help warm and filter the air we breathe. When they become blocked or too much mucus builds up, it can cause an infection called sinusitis, which affects about 1 in 8 adults each year. How much do you know about it?
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
asapland.com

What Is The White Stuff In A Canker Sore?

The body’s natural response to injury forms the white stuff in a canker sore. When the tissue in the mouth is injured, the body produces white blood cells to fight infection and protect the wound. These white blood cells produce a sticky material called fibrin that helps to seal...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Knowridge Science Report

These people can fight COVID-19 much better than others

In a new study from the University of California Los Angeles, researchers found people who’ve had a COVID-19 infection and received a vaccine have high-quality antibodies that act against spike variants—and more effectively than either group alone. The pandemic continues to propagate, in part, because as the coronavirus...
SCIENCE
pawtracks.com

Why you should let your dog sleep in your bed every single night

When you think about your dog sleeping in your bed, how do you imagine it? Many pet parents can picture their beloved pet sprawled out across the entire bed while they themselves toss and turn for most of the night, but is that really how it is?. It can be...
PETS
BGR.com

Major drug recall: This company recalled every medicine it makes, so check your home

Don't Miss: Thursday’s deals: How are these 150+ Amazon Black Friday deals back today? The FDA this week announced a sweeping recall involving all drugs compounded at and products from Edge Pharma, LLC. The recall is because the products from there have sterility issues that could cause several safety complications when used. Aside from the drug recall, the recall also includes containers, IV bags, syringes, drop containers, vials, bottles, and jars. The items subject to the drug recall The list of recalled drugs is extensive, to say the least. The full list is too long to publish in this article, but it can...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
newbeauty.com

7 Reasons to Add Apple Cider Vinegar Into Your Daily Wellness Routine

Apple cider vinegar has been used as a cure-all for years. The home remedy is touted to work for everything, from weight loss to minimizing heartburn. While you’ve likely heard there are a ton of health benefits of apple cider vinegar, how it helps might remain a mystery. Experts helped us clarify what exactly apple cider is good for and shared some tips for proper usage.
HEALTH
New York Post

I had a panic attack when my butt ache turned out to be terminal cancer

A mom who was suffering pain in her butt cheek was told she had terminal cancer — just six months after she’d been given the “all clear.”. Gemma Denham, 29, from Cheshunt, Hertfordshire, had already had treatment for cervical cancer after being diagnosed in March this year.
CANCER
Health Digest

Health Digest

New York, NY
15K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Health Digest is not your typical health site. We give you all the information and news you need to live your best life, while also recognizing that you might want to hit the drive-thru every now and then. Whether it's the latest trends or everyday advice from health experts, we've got you covered. From fitness to food, love, wellness, and more, there's something for everyone here.

 https://www.healthdigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy