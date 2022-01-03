ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Akron, OH

Akron police: 2 shot, including 14-year-old boy, during backyard altercation on NYE

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 4 days ago

AKRON, Ohio (WJW) — After two people were shot and injured during an altercation on New Year’s Eve, Akron police are asking for the public’s help with its investigation.

Officers said they arrived at a home on the 90 block of Shaker Drive around 3:50 p.m. Friday, following reports of gunshots in the area. They reportedly discovered two people shot at the scene — a 14-year-old boy with a leg wound and 20-year-old man who appeared to be shot in the head.

Police said the teen was taken to Akron Children’s Hospital and the man was taken to Summa Health Akron City Hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

In their initial investigation, detectives learned there was a fight in the property’s backyard that involved a handful of people. At least two people took out guns, and one suspect fired bullets that hit the two victims.

Police said they found multiple handguns at the scene along with other evidence.

Anyone with information regarding the altercation is asked to reach out Akron detectives at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS.

