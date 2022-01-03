Commentary: Sonoma County Sheriff in national spotlight (and not for good reasons)

A 22 year old Petaluma man has been sentenced to eight years and four months in prison as part of a pimping case. Lane Robert Norman received his sentence on Monday after pleading no contest in October to two counts of pimping and one count of giving a minor cocaine. Norman’s case stemmed from proactive police work by the Santa Rosa Police Department following an indication in a separate investigation that Lane Norman was pimping. A detective following up on that lead discovered digital evidence, financial records, and witnesses that established that both Norman, as well as another individual Jason Lopez-Willis, were pimping and pandering in Sonoma County and elsewhere in the state. Lopez-Willis was previously convicted and sentenced in a separate case to 4 years prison for pimping and pandering based on the same investigation leading to the case against Norman.
