Commentary: Sonoma County Sheriff in national spotlight (and not for good reasons)

Sonoma County is starting to see a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. Health officials said yesterday that they are seeing an average infection rate of 16 new cases per 100-thousand residents. This comes after UC Berkeley Infectious disease expert Dr. John Swartzberg confirmed that the Bay Area and California is now experiencing the same winter surge that has come to other U.S. states. He predicts a surge in hospitalizations by the middle of next month. The CDC has updated its recommendations about quarantine guidelines. If you test positive for COVID, but do not have symptoms, you should quarantine for 5 days, half the time that was previously recommended. However, the CDC says those who are infected should still mask up for an additional 5 days after the 5 days of isolation.

SONOMA COUNTY, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO