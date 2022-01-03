ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sonoma County, CA

Commentary: Sonoma County Sheriff in national spotlight (and not for good reasons)

By KATHLEEN FINIGAN HOMELESS ACTION
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Dec. 10 issue of The Nation features a penetrating article by Tom Gogola, an award-winning journalist and former congressional district staffer here in Sonoma County. The piece, entitled "Systemic Sadism in the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office," refers to "3 Seconds in October – the Shooting of Andy Lopez," a powerful...

Comments / 16

denise
4d ago

Systematic racism is bull. There’s ones who follow the law and ones that don’t. And I’m tired of criminals getting to commit crimes without consequences. Sickening. Follow the constitution.

Reply(1)
10
Covid Dispenser
4d ago

Trying to get rid of conservative white males in positions of power . I foresee a Hispanic Sheriff in the not so distant future

Reply(6)
6
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Mental Health#Attorneys#Sonoma County Sheriff#The Nation#Scso#Sheriff#Swat
