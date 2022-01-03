ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott Celebrate Intimate New Year's Eve 'at 9pm': 'Cool People'

By Hannah Chubb
Cover picture for the articleZooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott spent some quality time with the Scott family this New Year's Eve!. The New Girl actress, 41, and the Property Brothers star, 43, who recently announced that they are renovating their first home together, both shared sweet snaps of the family get together on their Instagram...

Jacob Pechenik
Linda Phan
Zooey Deschanel
