WATCH: DeSantis blasts 'lockdown politicians' for vacationing in Florida

F lorida Gov. Ron DeSantis blasted "lockdown politicians" for escaping to Florida during the pandemic while they enforce harsh restrictions in their own states.

"If I had a dollar for every lockdown politician that decided to escape to Florida over the last two years, I'd be a pretty doggone wealthy man," DeSantis said during a press conference in Fort Lauderdale on Monday morning . "Congresspeople, mayors, governors, you name it."



"It's interesting though, the reception some of these folks will get in Florida, because I think a lot of Floridians will say 'wait a minute, you're bashing us because we're not doing your draconian policies and yet we're the first place you want to flee to,... to be able to enjoy life,'" DeSantis continued.

"I mean, there are probably about a half dozen governors who have restrictions on their people and then were spotted at various points in Florida," he added. "Some of it’s been public, some of it has not been public."

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a New York Democrat, was spotted last week vacationing in Miami Beach while not wearing a mask.

Photos obtained by the National Review showed the Democrat, who has been a vocal advocate for mask mandates and other COVID-19 restrictions, seated outside Thursday afternoon, not wearing a mask while enjoying drinks.

DeSantis responded to the photos on Twitter, sarcastically welcoming Ocasio-Cortez to Florida.

"Welcome to Florida, AOC! We hope you’re enjoying a taste of freedom here in the Sunshine State thanks to (DeSantis’) leadership," a tweet from Team DeSantis read.



DeSantis also responded to accusations by Ocasio-Cortez alleging he was on vacation in recent days when, according to DeSantis, he was with his wife Casey, who has been undergoing chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer.



"I just looked at my wife, and I’m like, going to the hospital with you is not a vacation for you. This is something as a husband I think that I should be doing," DeSantis said.

"People that have gone through breast cancer treatments, the notion that would be considered a vacation is, I think is offensive to a lot of those folks."



