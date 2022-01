Cleveland Cavaliers guard Rajon Rondo is ready to “go to war” with his new teammates after being traded from the Los Angeles Lakers. Rondo joined the Cavaliers after being traded for Denzel Valentine. He and Garland will have a lot of time to man the guard spot for Cleveland with Ricky Rubio and Collin Sexton both out for the rest of the season.

