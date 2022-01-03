ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples Zoo does not plan to release details of Malayan tiger's shooting death

By Liz Freeman, Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
Naples Daily News
 4 days ago
Zoo officials won't disclose details on the death of a Malayan tiger at Naples Zoo at Caribbean Gardens when the results are complete.

The necropsy of the 8-year-old tiger, Eko, was scheduled for Monday.

“Necropsy information will not be provided to the media,” Courtney Jolly, director of marketing and public relations at the zoo, said in an email Monday.

The tiger was shot by a Collier County sheriff’s deputy Dec. 29 so it would let go of its grip on the arm of River Rosenquist.

The 26-year-old Naples man had scaled a 4.5 foot privacy fence that is designed to keep the public from the tiger’s enclosure. Rosenquist was attempting to feed or pet the endangered tiger, officials said.

He works for a cleaning company, HMI Commercial Cleaners, which the zoo used to clean restrooms and the gift shop. The zoo has suspended HMI.

Rosenquist was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital in Fort Myers after he made a 911 call to authorities around 6:30 p.m. The incident happened after the zoo had closed.

The bullet hit Eko in the neck and did not exit the tiger’s body so the animal likely died from internal bleeding, said Jack Mulvena, the zoo’s president and CEO, Friday during a media briefing.

There was no blood in Eko’s enclosure, he said.

After being shot, Eko released his grip on Rosenquist and moved into a darkened area of his enclosure, images from the deputy’s body camera footage show.

Zoo officials have not said how soon after the shooting they believe the tiger died.

The animal’s body was stored in the zoo’s hospital over the long holiday weekend.

The sheriff’s office released the gruesome footage that shows Rosenquist crying for help, his hand in the tiger's mouth, and how emergency workers wrapped his bloodied arm in a tourniquet. The 911 call made by Rosenquist for help also was released to the media.

The zoo reopened to the public Friday after being closed the day before, and brought in a grief counselor for the zoo’s 92 employees.

“We have lost a member of our family in Eko,” Mulvena said at the briefing.

FWC probe

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating and its report will be available when completed, Melody Kilborn, the agency’s public information director of the Southwest region, said Saturday.

These types of investigations can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months to complete, Kilborn said Monday.

Eko’s enclosure within the zoo is empty and a fixed promotional image of the tiger remains on an outside wall near the front door entrance to the zoo.

“Our staff has not made any decisions on his exhibit or acquiring another tiger at this time,” Jolly said. “We have not reviewed the options for the exhibit.”

The cleaning company and other third-party vendors are given specific instructions of what areas of the zoo are off bounds, Mulvena said. The zoo conducts background checks on companies it is looking to hire but background checks of employees of outside companies is up to the companies, he said.

Zoo officials said they have never had a similar incident and it is reviewing all its safety protocols. The zoo does not have security cameras anywhere throughout its 43-acre campus.

The zoo achieved national accreditation by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in 2001, according to its website. Mulvena said Friday having security cameras takes manpower and he believes most zoos and aquariums do not have security cameras.

There is after-hours security on site, yet nobody with the zoo’s security saw the breach, Mulvena said.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Naples Daily News

Naples Daily News

