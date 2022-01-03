ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson, SC

Hallway collapses in construction project at Westside High School in Anderson

By Sarah Sheridan, Anderson Independent Mail
 4 days ago

A roof portion of a hallway at Westside High School in Anderson collapsed on Monday, during construction at a science building, District Five spokesperson Kyle Newton said.

Only construction workers had access to the construction site and no one was injured, Newton said.

The construction team and district will take a look at how it affects costs and construction progress and it will likely mean delays, Newton said.

The science building construction was planned to end in 2022 in time for the start of the fall semester, principal Kory Roberts said in December.

More on the project: Outdated Westside High School science building is getting $6 million renovation

That part of the building had been around since the 1970s and it needed a full gutting-out with a budget of $6 million, Roberts said last month about the process.

The renovation means higher safety measures, more space for students to collaborate, and more experiment options with advanced equipment. The two new lab spaces will hold thirty students each.

Sarah Sheridan is the community reporter in Anderson. She'd appreciate your help telling important stories; reach her at ssheridan@gannett.com or on twitter @saralinasher.

This article originally appeared on Anderson Independent Mail: Hallway collapses in construction project at Westside High School in Anderson

