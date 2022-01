Hillsboro Beach – A vigorous public protest appears to have brought about a major reduction in the height of a planned 15-story building on the Hillsboro Mile. On Dec. 7, Mayor Deb Tarrant asked the Related Group to reduce the 175-foot oceanfront building to 10 stories, or 130 feet. And after three-and-a-half hours of public comment and developer presentations, Eric Fortin, vice president of Related, said he had “no problem with 10 or 11 stories.” Commission chambers were at capacity, with overflow in the community room and, at one time, as many as 116 people online. Only a few of the many who spoke favored the development.

HILLSBORO BEACH, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO