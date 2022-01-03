ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Weather for the Week Ahead

BBC
 4 days ago

www.bbc.co.uk

kyma.com

News 11 Weather Authority: Mild weekend ahead

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - Consistent weak high pressure in conjunction with the Winter weather pattern further to the North will allow the Desert Southwest to continue to keep mercury levels to slightly above normal for this time of year. Daytime high temperature readings should maintain in the...
YUMA, AZ
The Independent

Further icy weather could strike amid wet and windy weekend

Further icy weather could strike parts of the UK this weekend after a freezing blast brought snow and disrupted travel.Yellow weather warnings were issued for parts of northern England and Scotland last night, as well as areas of south England and south Wales.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde urged people to go to minor injuries clinics rather than A&E if they fall on ice because emergency teams are under pressure. It advised people to ‘walk like penguins’ in the slippery conditions to avoid getting hurt. The snow was so severe in parts of Scotland yesterday that some drivers had to abandon...
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Frigid Weekend Incoming, Winter Has Made A Comeback

After the 3 to 6-inch snow storm we had, the second of the week, we have a clear and cold night ahead of us. The wind is still strong enough to drop wind chills into the upper single digits later on before the winds start to subside. Our lows overnight will be in the mid-teens in most places. On Saturday, despite plenty of sunshine, we may not even make it to freezing. Any leftover snow or slow or meltwater will stay frozen and can cause slick conditions on your walkway or driveway, and even some side streets. Saturday night, our winds will...
MARYLAND STATE

