ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

2021 taxes: IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

By Nexstar Media Wire, J. Scott Wilson
Fox 46 Charlotte
Fox 46 Charlotte
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rMkK0_0dbh7xVp00

( NewsNation Now ) — Nothing is certain except death and taxes, Ben Franklin said, and this year, the Internal Revenue Service is showing it’s just as over the pandemic as the rest of us. The way the IRS is showing that is by returning the tax filing deadline to April.

This year, it’s on April 18. That’s because Emancipation Day falls on Saturday, April 16, and Friday is the observed holiday in D.C. Because federal offices are closed that day, taxes are due on Monday, April 18, 2022. Residents in Maine and Massachusetts must file by April 19, since April 18 is the observed day for Patriots’ Day.

Last year, the IRS delayed the traditional tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17.

📲 Download the FOX 46 News app to stay updated on the go.
📧 Sign up for FOX 46 email alerts to have breaking news sent to your inbox.
💻 Find today’s top stories on FOX46.com for Charlotte, NC and all of the Carolinas.

Tax expert Lisa Greene-Lewis joined “Morning in America” on Monday to help sort out the tax filing changes wrought by layoffs, increased unemployment, tax credits and other financial aspects unique to the pandemic.

One big thing to keep in mind pertains to one of the most popular parts of pandemic relief: the child tax credit. These payments were an advance on the credit you get when you file your taxes every year, not an “extra.” Therefore, you’ll likely see a smaller tax credit available per child when you file this year if you took the CTC checks. You’ll want to have Form 6419 handy, which indicates the number of advances received.

While Greene-Lewis couldn’t speak to any possible credits being discussed by Congress now that might retroactively affect 2021 taxes, she did point out that there were tax reliefs and increases to personal deductions that were carried forward from 2020 that would come in handy this year. Deducting cash contributions to charity and using 2019 income to calculate earned income tax credit standing were two of them.

You must list illegal activity and stolen property as income on your taxes, IRS says

The EITC “lookback” credit can be huge, according to Greene-Lewis, allowing a family with three children to qualify for up to $6,700 in tax credits.

For those who received stimulus checks but didn’t get all they could have collected, Greene-Lewis said they can balance the scales at filing time. The “Recovery Rebate” credit allows filers to deduct the amount of relief they were eligible for but did not receive.

As always, there are regularly updated online tools to help you file your taxes, or you can always hire a professional “in person” to walk you through the process.

Correction: An earlier version of this story had the deadline as April 15. The story now reflects the correct date of April 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 46 Charlotte.

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 46 Charlotte

Mecklenburg County ABC stores experiencing staffing problems as COVID cases spike

MECKLENBURG COUNTY (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two years into the pandemic and businesses once again are dealing with sickness at the workplace. “When Omicron hit, as we are seeing across the county, cause some real challenges,” Mecklenburg County ABC Board Chief Executive Officer Keva Walton said. Since December 22, Walton said there have been 20 […]
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Massachusetts State
FingerLakes1.com

IRS: Tax deadline extension for 2022 granted to some

Thousands of Americans have been negatively impacted by the wildfires spreading in Colorado and the IRS is trying to give them relief. The tax filing deadline set for April 18, 2022 will be extended to May 16, 2022. 1,000 homes have been destroyed by the fire in between Boulder and...
ECONOMY
The Staten Island Advance

No April 15 tax filing deadline this year; what you need to know

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Tax Day, which usually falls on April 15, will be moved to April 18 this year due to a schedule conflict with a holiday in the federal capital. According to a report by SILive.com’s sister site, AL.com, Washington D.C. observes Emancipation Day on April 16 in honor of slavery being abolished there when former President Abraham Lincoln signed the District of Columbia Compensated Emancipation Act – freeing 3,000 slaves in the D.C. area – on April 16, 1862.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
CBS Denver

IRS Extends Filing Deadline For Those Impacted By Marshall Fire

(CBS4)– The Internal Revenue Service has extended the filing deadline for those impacted by the Marshall Fire. The IRS announced the decision Monday that victims of the fire will have until May 16 to file various individual and business tax returns and make payments. (credit: CBS) The IRS said that following the recent disaster declaration issued by the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the taxpayers who live or have a business in Boulder County will be able to take advantage of the later filing date. The IRS said it will also provide the same relief to any other localities in Colorado that are...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Deductions#Tax Credit#Newsnation#Patriots#Ctc
Daily Leader

IRS extends Ida filing deadline

Mississippi residents negatively affected by Hurricane Ida now have until Feb. 15, 2022, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. The IRS made the announcement Tuesday for the entire states of Mississippi and Louisiana, as well as parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
INCOME TAX
theeastcountygazette.com

Hurricane Ida: IRS Issues Tax Deadlines Extension

The Internal Revenue Service has extended the deadline for filing and paying taxes for Hurricane Ida victims in six states to Feb. 15, 2022, from Jan. 3, according to news reports from CPA Practise Advisors. Louisiana, Mississippi, and parts of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Pennsylvania are all covered...
INCOME TAX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
IRS
myleaderpaper.com

Pevely to vote on use tax in April

The city of Pevely will ask voters to approve a use tax – sometimes called an internet tax – in April. The Pevely Board of Aldermen voted unanimously Monday night to place a measure on the April 5 ballot, which, if approved, would allow the city to collect its current 2.65 percent sales tax on internet purchases, like it does on purchases at retail businesses in the city.
PEVELY, MO
foodcontessa.com

Update on Child Tax Credit and Stimulus: IRS Letter

On December 22nd, 2021, a new announcement was made regarding the Child Tax Credit and Stimulus. Keep an eye on your mailbox toward the end of December or the beginning of January if you have already received your 2021 Child Tax payments in advance. The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is rumoured to be sending out a letter outlining the tax payment process.
INCOME TAX
brownwoodnews.com

Property tax deadline is Jan. 31

Brown County property owners are reminded that the deadline to pay property taxes without penalty or interest is Monday, Jan. 31. Tax statements were mailed to property owners in October of last year from the appraisal district on behalf of entities throughout Brown County. Taxes are due upon receipt of the tax notice but may be paid without penalty and interest until Jan. 31.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
newschannel6now.com

IRS makes a few changes for the 2021 tax season

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The IRS has made some changes for the upcoming 2021 tax season as millions of Americans collect their W-2 forms to file taxes. This tax season, there are three major changes in store. One that experts believe will impact families the most is a the monthly child tax credit, which for the first time in IRS history gave families that qualify the option to get monthly payments instead of receiving a lump sum after filing taxes.
INCOME TAX
foodcontessa.com

In 2022, the IRS Will Be Sending Out a New Surprise Bonus of $5,200: Are You Eligible for the Program?

In 2022, the IRS will distribute $5,200 surprise payments to recipients across the United States, which will be a welcome respite. The end of the stimulus cheques has had an impact on low-income households’ financial status. Residents of the Navajo Tribe will get $2,000 in cheques, while kids will receive $600, according to Marca. The beginning of January will serve as a prelude to increased monetary aid for residents and their families.
PERSONAL FINANCE
JC Post

IRS: Social Security deadline looms for many employers, self-employed

WASHINGTON — The Internal Revenue Service today reminded employers and self-employed individuals that chose to defer paying part of their 2020 Social Security tax obligation that a payment is due on January 3, 2022. Most affected employers and self-employed individuals received reminder billing notices from the IRS. The agency...
ECONOMY
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

18K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX 46 Charlotte is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.fox46.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy