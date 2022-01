Two lawsuits, including one filed by a Livingston County resident, were dismissed last week that alleged racial and gender discrimination by the Michigan State Police. One of the lawsuits was brought by former MSP Lt. Michael McCormick of Howell, who claims he was passed up in 2019 for the position of Post Commander because of racial discrimination and in retaliation for complaints he made in 2018 for being passed up for another position.

