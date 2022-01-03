WELCOME TO 2022, AND NEW TRAFFIC LAWS

Police cars tend to be sturdy and practical things that can keep up with the ordinary passenger vehicle, but sometimes, police departments require a specific vehicle for niche jobs. In Germany, for instance, the existence of the Autobahn requires cops to employ the services of Porsche 911 sports cars to hunt down speeders, and in Wales, the rugged terrain has forced the police departments there to get behind the wheels of Ford Ranger Raptors to track sheep thieves and those who take the Queen's name in vain. In the US, we have our own set of unique challenges including the extremely dangerous Florida man. To protect innocent bystanders from Florida man's bad road manners, Tennessee Highway Patrol and Florida Highway Patrol (FHP)are using semi trucks, and they look badass.

