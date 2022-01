It has been a confusing week for the average Chicagoan living through the latest round of work stoppages, the Chicago Public Schools lockout of teachers from remote classrooms, and debates around school safety between Mayor Lori Lightfoot and the Chicago Teachers Union. With dueling press conferences and accusations, it can be disorienting. Additionally, most of us have a dire case of COVID fatigue; we are exhausted by canceled trips, upended family gatherings, disruption to home and work schedules, public restrictions, etc.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 20 HOURS AGO