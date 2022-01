In honor of our school boards’ commitment to our students, schools and communities, January is once again designated School Director Recognition Month. Public education is more than just learning the basic math, science, English and history; it’s a platform for students to reach their potential. It inspires hope for a new generation and a successful future. This institution exists in part because individuals volunteer their time to make informed decisions about the issues facing public schools. Every January, we take time to celebrate and recognize these everyday heroes – our elected school board members who devote 20+ hours a month to the challenging and complex responsibilities of board business, including voting on budgets, adopting policy and conducting comprehensive planning.

BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 4 DAYS AGO