ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Schumer promises filibuster debate if voting rights bill doesn't advance

By Clyde Hughes
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ks7Eq_0dbh3ZfL00

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., promised in a letter to his Democratic colleagues on Monday to call a vote possibly changing Senate rules on the filibuster if Republicans block a vote on voting rights.

Schumer said in the letter that the fight for access to the ballot is as "old as the Republic" but changing filibuster rules to pass a new federal voting rights bill will take a united front, something Schumer currently doesn't have.

"Make no mistake about it: this week Senate Democrats will make clear that what happened on January 6th and the one-sided, partisan actions being taken by Republican-led state legislatures across the country are directly linked, and we can and must take strong action to stop this anti-democratic march," Schumer said in the letter.

Democrats have complained that new voting rules in states like Georgia, under Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Texas under Republican Gov. Greg Abbott have diluted the voting power of minorities. In November, the Justice Department sued Texas over its voting changes, saying the rules "disenfranchise eligible Texas citizens who seek to exercise their right to vote."

Schumer said Senate rules like the filibuster were built into the Constitution to protect the rights of the minority and foster debate, but today have been weaponized to shut down debate "to obstruct and embarrass the will of the majority, something our Founding Fathers explicitly opposed."

Republicans have argued against the Democratic proposed federal voting rules as a government overreach.

Democrats, though, would need all of their Senate colleagues to agree with a change in filibuster rules, which could include a carve-out for voting rights legislation. Moderate senators Joe Manchin, D-W.Va, and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz. are currently on the record of being against 60-member filibuster rule changes.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Oprah Winfrey, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton have called Joe Manchin and urged him to back killing the filibuster so the Democrats can pass voting rights legislation, report claims

Sen. Joe Manchin is taking heat from all sides as he resists eliminating the last stalwart against the Democratic agenda, the filibuster, including some of the biggest names in America. Manchin has told colleagues his phone has been lighting up with calls in recent days, including from former presidents Barack...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

Why Won't These Retiring Republican Senators Support a Voting Rights Bill?

It looks like the rubber is going to meet the road in the Senate on voting rights sometime next week. And almost all of the attention has been directed toward Democratic senators Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, who are standing in the way of reforming the filibuster. But I’d like to direct the spotlight toward five revolting, abject cowards on the other side of the aisle: to wit, Senators Richard Shelby, Richard Burr, Roy Blunt, Rob Portman, and Pat Toomey. All of them are Republicans. All of them have announced that they will not be running for re-election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
KEYT

Manchin delivers blow to Democrats as he signals opposition to changing Senate rules to advance voting bill

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, the pivotal Senate swing vote, made clear on Tuesday that he remains deeply skeptical of overhauling the chamber’s rules on a simple majority basis to advance voting legislation, a clear sign that a frantic push by Democrats to win his support to change the filibuster and pass one of the party’s core priorities is likely doomed.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Georgia State
mediaite.com

Eric Swalwell Tells MSNBC That 2022 Could Be the ‘Last’ U.S. Election Ever if Democrats Don’t Win

Rep. Eric Swalwell (R-CA) had a warning for viewers on MSNBC Monday: If you don’t vote Democrat in 2022, you may never get to vote again. Appearing on All In with Chris Hayes, the California congressman dialed up the traditional most important election of our lifetimes rhetoric to a 16 — by arguing that a defeat of Democrats in the midterms could result in the end of U.S. elections. Swalwell, in his argument, pointed to a number of Republican state legislatures which he believes are taking steps to potentially overturn victories by Democrats.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kyrsten Sinema
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Brian Kemp
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Joe Manchin
HuffingtonPost

Mitch McConnell Dismisses Notion That 'Idiots' Would Try To Overturn Election Results

Democrats and election experts are deeply worried about the possibility that partisan state legislatures will overrule the results of the next election if Republicans fail to capture the White House, a nightmare scenario following last year’s storming of the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of Donald Trump supporters seeking to prevent Joe Biden from being certified as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Voting Rights#Senate Democrats#State Senate#Filibuster#Democratic#Republicans#The Justice Department#D Ariz
AL.com

Mo Brooks claims he’s only Alabama Republican senate candidate ‘to vote against Doug Jones’ in 2017

In the 2022 Republican contest for the U.S. Senate, the GOP ghosts of the 2017 special Senate election could surface. U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Huntsville – who was a Republican candidate for the Senate five years ago, but who fell short during the GOP primary – said Monday that he is the only current Republican Senate candidate to “vote against Doug Jones” during an election outcome that led to the only Democratic victory in an Alabama statewide contest since 2008. It was the first time a Democrat won an Alabama Senate race since 1992.
ALABAMA STATE
Salon

Republicans suddenly favor small election reforms after Manchin opens door to filibuster change

On Tuesday, Axios reported that a top Republican leader has signaled there is some Republican support for legislation to reform the Electoral Count Act of 1887. "While broader federal voting rights legislation remains mired in the Senate as long as the 60-vote filibuster rule applies, Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told Axios there's 'some interest' among Senate Republicans in reforming the Electoral Count Act of 1887," reported Sophia Cai. "The goal would be to clarify the role the vice president and Congress play in certifying presidential elections. Both were flashpoints a year ago as Donald Trump challenged the finalization of the 2020 election results."
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Daily Mail

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell says the 2022 midterms could be country's 'last election' if Republicans win and claims the GOP is choosing 'violence over voting'

Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell said Monday night that the 2022 midterms could be the country's 'last election' if Republicans win and blasted the GOP for choosing 'violence over voting.'. 'I'm worried that if Republicans win in the midterm elections that voting as we know it in this country will be...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
arcamax.com

Republicans maneuver to sidetrack Schumer on US voting rights bills

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s plan to muscle through the Senate sweeping voting rights legislation risks getting sidetracked by Republicans who are instead floating tweaks to the law governing the certification of Electoral College votes. Schumer already has a tough task ahead if he goes through...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy