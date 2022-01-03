Missing Montgomery man found safe when he walked into Hoover credit union
A Montgomery man reported missing from Montgomery was found safe in Hoover Monday morning. John Smith and his wife, Marilyn, were reported missing...www.al.com
A Montgomery man reported missing from Montgomery was found safe in Hoover Monday morning. John Smith and his wife, Marilyn, were reported missing...www.al.com
if both of these people are suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia someone needs to be over them because he said that he had been riding around ever since Sunday evening did he not know where he were this is not good
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 2