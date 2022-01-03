ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoover, AL

Missing Montgomery man found safe when he walked into Hoover credit union

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 4 days ago
A Montgomery man reported missing from Montgomery was found safe in Hoover Monday morning. John Smith and his wife, Marilyn, were reported missing...

Gloria Hunt
4d ago

if both of these people are suffering from Alzheimer's and dementia someone needs to be over them because he said that he had been riding around ever since Sunday evening did he not know where he were this is not good

An off-duty Huntsville police officer was jailed Friday night on a capital murder charge following a deadly shooting earlier in the day. The State Bureau of Investigation announced the arrest of David Michael McCoy, 28. He was booked into the Madison County Jail shortly after 11 p.m. Friday on the capital murder charges and is being held without bond.
Montgomery police and medics responding to a report of a shooting at midnight found a 19-year-old fatally shot, authorities said Friday morning. Delijah Davis of Montgomery was pronounced dead at the scene in the 6000 block of Cherry Hill Road, Capt. Saba Coleman said. “The circumstances surrounding this shooting remain...
A 31-year-old Birmingham man has been found guilty in the 2016 killing of his girlfriend in Homewood. A Jefferson County jury on Thursday convicted Tavarus Jerome Jackson of a reduced charge in the slaying of Shuterica Shuntavious Lipscomb. Jackson was initially charged with murder and was convicted of reckless manslaughter.
The City of Birmingham announced today that it is suing a West Birmingham motel because of “drug-related nuisance.”. The city plans to sue the owners and operators of Southern Comfort Motels, 725 3rd Avenue West. AL.com reached out to the owners for comment, but they did not immediately respond to a message.
Three white men who chased and killed Ahmaud Arbery were sentenced Friday to life in prison, with a judge denying any chance of parole for the father and son who armed themselves and initiated the deadly pursuit of the 25-year-old Black man. Murder carries a mandatory sentence of life in...
