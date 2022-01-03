Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.

