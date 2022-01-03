ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Are Worried for Kim in Finale Season

By Josh Lanier
 5 days ago
Vince Gilligan said he pitched Breaking Bad to networks as a show that followed a man’s transformation from Mr. Chips to Scarface. The Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul seemed like a similar set-up, but Gilligan and co-creator Peter Gould tricked us. For the first few seasons, Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman looked like he’d undergo that change. But after five years, we’ve seen very little change from him.

The real metamorphosis comes from Kim Wexler, Goodman’s put upon girlfriend and eventual wife. The audience meets her as a do-gooder lawyer on Better Call Saul. She wants more out of her life, but she would work hard to reach her goal. But as the seasons progressed, Kim Wexler — played by Rhea Seehorn — changed. If Walter White was an examination of a man changing from Mr. Chips to Scarface, then Kim Wexler is Pippy Longstockings becoming Bonnie Parker.

Still, there are moments where Kim’s moral compass reappears, and she realizes just how bad Jimmy McGill can be. But this happens less often as the show moves on.

‘Better Call Saul’ Fans Sound the Alarm for Kim Wexler

Kim’s internal cage match with her conscience leaves a lot of big questions heading into the final season of the show. Especially since Kim doesn’t show up in Breaking Bad at all.

This has fans split over why. Most of them boil down to three possible outcomes.

  • She’s dead
  • She’s still alive but fled Albuquerque to get away from the cartels and Jimmy
  • Or She and Jimmy are still together but he has her hiiden for her safety.

The Seehorn won’t say. She claims she’s doesn’t know what happens next.

“And just so you know, we have reshoots and we took a little pause after Bob’s heart attack,” she continued, referring to co-star Bob Odenkirk. “So even me being here now doesn’t actually tell you much about what happens to me or how many episodes I’m in. Because they jump back and forth in time. They do it all the time. That being said, I don’t actually know what happens to my character yet.”

Though, she gave out clues on Twitter. One fan asked how she felt about Better Call Saul‘s ending, Seehorn responded “devastated.” Someone else chimed to say they weren’t emotionally ready for the show to end, tweeting “I don’t think I’m prepared for this.” Seehorn shot back “I wasn’t.”

But the actress was straightforward when Variety about the final season.

“And like I said, whether I’m in scripts or not, I get to read them, and I can tell you that this season is insane,” she said. “It’s going to blow people’s minds. I can’t wait for it to come out.”

AMC hasn’t said when the final episodes will air, though many believe the network will broadcast them in early 2022.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Odenkirk
Person
Scarface
Person
Vince Gilligan
Person
Rhea Seehorn
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Better Call Saul#The Final Season
Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America's most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

