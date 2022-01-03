ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Jan. 3 COVID-19 Update: Louisiana reports 31,000 new cases, death toll reaches 15K

By Aaron S. Lee
 4 days ago

NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — The cumulative death toll has now reached 15,000 people who have died from COVID-19 in Louisiana.

The Louisiana Department of Health is also reporting 31,161 new cases over the weekend.

An additional 15 deaths were also reported, which puts the current death total for the state at 15,001 .

The total number of cases statewide is now 859,856 .

New Orleans mandates proof of vaccination, negative test results starting Jan. 3

There are currently 1,106 infected people hospitalized, and 50 of those patients are on ventilators.

The total number of vaccine doses administered is 4,796,111 while the number of completed vaccine series is 2,333,423 (as of Dec. 27).

2021 taxes: IRS deadline back in April despite pandemic

According to the LDH, 64 percent of the cases verified from Dec. 16-22 were attributed to people unvaccinated, as are 75 percent of the deaths and 77 percent of the hospitalizations during that same time span.

Use this coronavirus dashboard to see what’s happening in your neighborhood

This coronavirus dashboard addresses the City of New Orleans specifically

