CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -If you are vaccinated for COVID-19 and you still test positive, you are less likely to be able to get the most sought after treatment to prevent serious illness. Eastern Iowa hospitals told us there is more demand for monoclonal antibodies to fight a COVID-19 infection than there are doses. That means hospitals have to prioritize who gets it.

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO