FLINT, MI -- Flint police are investigating the third and fourth homicides of 2022 after two men in their 20s were found dead on the city’s south side. Police said the men were found after they were called to a reported shooting at 7:14 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, on Leland Street, near South Grand Traverse Street.

FLINT, MI ・ 3 DAYS AGO