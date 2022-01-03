ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disney's (DIS) Spider-Man Surpasses $600M in North America

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDIS - Free Report) -owned Marvel Studios and Sony’s (. SONY - Free Report) co-production Spider-Man: No Way Home continues to flex its dominance at the box office for the third weekend in a row. The latest Marvel Cinematic Universe film collected $52.7 million over the New Year’s...

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

‘Spider-Man’ surpasses $1B globally in second weekend

Peter Parker’s good fortune continued over the holiday weekend as Hollywood prepares to close the books on a turbulent 2021. Even with some mighty competition from new Matrix and Sing movies, and rising concerns over the omicron variant, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” stayed in the No. 1 spot and netted a few more milestones too including crossing the $1 billion mark globally.
MOVIES
mxdwn.com

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ Swings Past $600M Domestically

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ continues to do amazingly well in movie theater ticket sales and remains number one in the box office for three consecutive weeks. Unexpectedly, ‘King’s Man‘ beats ‘Matrix Resurrections’ and ‘Sing 2‘ has had a very satisfactory start to the new year.
NFL
Investopedia

What Should Investors Expect From Disney (DIS) in 2022?

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) specializes in producing fantasies and rides involving magic and adventure. But 2021 hardly proved to be magical or thrilling for the company. The easing of pandemic restrictions and the subsequent reopening of movie theaters and theme parks were expected to boost revenues for the company. For a while, that script seemed to be going according to plan. That is, until it went awry.
MARKETS
Rolling Stone

How to Watch ‘The Golden Girls’ Online: Stream Classic Betty White Sitcom on Hulu

Fans all over the globe mourned the death of Betty White in December, just days before her 100th birthday, though the iconic actress’ legacy will continue to live on. Her birthday celebration was set to be accompanied by the release of Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration, which (as of this writing) will still be shown across 900 theaters across the United States on January 17th. The movie highlights some of White’s most iconic roles including Hot in Cleveland, The Mary Tyler Moore Show and many more. Of course, White is best-known for starring in The Golden Girls, which...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Box Office: ‘Spider-Man’ Soars Past $600M Domestically; ‘King’s Man’ Beats ‘Matrix’

Sony and Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home rang in 2022 in style, earning another $52.7 million over New Year’s weekend to become the 10th biggest film in history at the domestic box office after collecting $609.9 million through Sunday, not adjusted for inflation. Globally, the webslinger has set a slew of records, including becoming the first film of the pandemic era to clear the $1 billion threshold at the worldwide box office, a feat it accomplished without China. Spider-Man is a huge win for Sony and starts off the new year on a positive note for Hollywood and stressed-out theater owners. It’s...
NFL
Variety

Will Disney Ever Win Best Picture? ‘West Side Story’ Is Another Loophole Chance

Walt Disney Studios has conquered the box office, but when will it have its big Oscar moment? The 98-year-old studio has never won the Oscar for best picture with a film bearing the iconic castle’s opening logo. But there is a footnote to this statistic. In 1993, Disney purchased Miramax for a bargain of $60 million, owning the boutique indie distributor until 2010. In that time, “The English Patient” (in 1997), “Shakespeare in Love” (in 1999), Rob Marshall’s musical adaptation “Chicago” (in 2003) and “No Country for Old Men” (in 2008) took home the top prize. Then, through the acquisition of...
MOVIES
Reuters

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' Continues Box Office Domination, Crosses $600 Million in North America

LOS ANGELES (Variety.com) - Another weekend, another chance for Sony’s superhero adventure “Spider-Man: No Way Home” to flex its box office dominance. The comic book sequel, starring Tom Holland as Marvel’s favorite neighborhood web-slinger, towered over domestic box office charts for the third weekend in a row. “No Way Home” captured $52.7 million over the New Year’s holiday frame, boosting its domestic tally to $609 million. It extends an epic streak for the latest Spidey adventure, which continues to deliver the kind of ticket sales it would have been expected to make in pre-pandemic times. No other blockbuster has been able to come close to reaching similar box office heights, at least in the U.S. and Canada. After “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” the next highest-grossing tentpole of COVID-19 times is Disney and Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” with $224 million domestically. Without any real competition until Paramount’s scary sequel “Scream,” the fifth installment in the slasher series, opens on Jan. 14, Holland’s teen vigilante will keep raking in the dough.
NFL
Variety

20th TV Head of Drama Development Michelle Mendelovitz Exits Studio

20th Television’s head of drama development, Michelle Mendelovitz, is stepping down from her role at the studio, Variety has learned. News of her departure comes a little less than two years after Mendelovitz first joined 20th TV. She joined the studio from the streaming division of Apple, where she worked as a creative executive. She will remain in her current role until the end of January. No new head of drama development has yet been named. During her time with 20th, Mendelovitz oversaw greenlights for series such as “Washington Black” starring Sterling K. Brown and the Mike Tyson biographical series “Tyson” (fka “Iron...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

James Bond Ruled as U.K. Box Office Soared 85% in 2021 to $811 Million, But Remained Below Pre-Pandemic Levels

Total box office revenues in the U.K. and Ireland in 2021 rose 85% to £596.9 million ($811.1 million) from 2020’s total of £323.2 million ($439.3 million), according to the annual box office review released by Comscore. However, these numbers remain far below pre-pandemic levels when annual box office exceeded £1.3 billion in each of the five years up to 2019. Cinemas were closed for the first 19 weeks of 2021 and allowed to reopen from May 17, but unlike 2020, which had repeated closures, 2021 did not witness any enforced closures since reopening. The report reveals that 497 new titles were released...
MOVIES
Variety

Leonardo Zimbron Joins Amazon Prime Video as Head of Film for Spanish-Speaking Latin America (EXCLUSIVE)

Amazon Prime Video has appointed seasoned Mexican film and TV producer Leonardo Zimbron for the newly created position of head of film for Spanish-speaking Latin America, effective January. Zimbron was most recently with Endemol Shine Boomdog where he led its scripted unit since 2018. He has moved to Miami where he will report to Javiera Balmaceda, head of local originals for Spanish-speaking Latin America at Amazon Studios. With this new role, Zimbron fulfills his long-time ambition to expand his purview from Mexico to the rest of the region. It is unclear who will oversee Portuguese-speaking Brazil. Zimbron’s film credits include some of the...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Amblin Names Sony & Disney Vet Lauren Abrahams As Production EVP

EXCLUSIVE: Lauren Abrahams has joined Amblin Partners as EVP of Production in the studio’s film group. The Sony Pictures Entertainment/Columbia Pictures and Walt Disney Studios vet will report to Amblin’s Presidents of Production for Film, Holly Bario and Jeb Brody. Canada-born and California-raised, Abrahams spent the first 15 years of her career at Columbia Pictures, rising from assistant to SVP, and serving as a production executive on over 40 projects. She worked on multiple franchises at Columbia, including the live-action hybrid Peter Rabbit movies which combined grossed over a half billion at the global box office, the Zombieland series ($225M WW combined) and 2019’s...
MOVIES
allears.net

The Three WORST Times to Go to Walt Disney World

We’ll let you in on a little secret: there’s truly never a bad time to visit Disney World. Even the hottest day can still be fun, and even the busiest days are an opportunity to have your best Disney day ever!. That said, if you want to avoid...
TRAVEL
Distractify

OK, Where Has Kensi Been — Is She Leaving 'NCIS: Los Angeles'?

After a long winter's nap (fall break), NCIS: Los Angeles finally returned, and we couldn't wait to see all of our faves: Marty Deeks (Eric Christian Olsen), Sam Hanna (LL Cool J), Callen (Chris O'Donnell), and — wait a minute, where is Kensi (Daniela Ruah)? She was upsettingly absent from the winter preview, and it looks like she's getting kidnapped in the next episode (as you do). Is Kensi leaving NCIS: Los Angeles? We aren't ready for it.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BGR.com

10 hidden deals for Amazon Prime members only

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The best deals on Amazon are typically available to anyone who wants to get in on the action. Just visit Amazon’s main deals page and you’ll find so thousands of great bargains on best-selling products. But there are certain deals on Amazon that are only available to an exclusive group of people. There’s a special secret department on Amazon with even lower prices for Amazon’s most prized customers. As you might have guessed by now, we’re talking about best Amazon Prime deals that are only for Prime members.
SHOPPING
The Hollywood Reporter

Joe and Anthony Russo’s AGBO Sells $400M Stake to Nexon

AGBO, the artist-led independent banner led by Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo, has received a $400 million minority investment from Nexon Co., the Japanese video game maker. The deal, which values AGBO at $1.1 billion as Nexon takes a 38 percent stake, will accelerate the global expansion of Nexon’s existing and new franchise intellectual property into film and TV and fuel AGBO as it develops, produces and owns tentpole-led entertainment universes reaching global audiences via games and virtual world experiences. “We’ve proven early success at AGBO to create entertainment franchises at a global scale, and this investment from Nexon allows...
BUSINESS
Deadline

Orlando Bloom Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: WME has signed The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean star Orlando Bloom for representation. The globally recognized actor has been a part of two of the largest film franchises of all time and recently was seen in the independent feature Retaliation. He also recently starred in Rod Lurie’s The Outpost, which chronicles the true story of 53 U.S. soldiers who battled a force of 400 enemy insurgents in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom. The film was recognized by the National Board of Review as one of the 10 best independent films in 2020 and received a 2021 Critics Choice Super...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Dave Chappelle: Leaked Netflix memo on The Closer tells employees how to discuss the controversy

A memo from Netflix to its recruiters, instructing them on how to discuss the fall-out from Dave Chappelle’s controversial comedy The Closer, has been leaked.Netflix and Chappelle have come under heavy criticism since the release of the special, with many labelling it “transphobic”.Chappelle’s comments that he is “team TERF” (which stands for trans-exclusionary radical feminist) in particular drew backlash and led to Netflix employees organising a walkout in protest.Netflix boss, Ted Sarandos, defended Chappelle, saying in a message to staff: “We have a strong belief that content on screen doesn’t directly translate to real-world harm.”Employees at the streaming giant...
TV & VIDEOS
WDW News Today

Guest Fight Breaks Out at Hollywood Studios, Walt Disney World Offering $500 Off Select Resort Stays, Innoventions & The Land Area Music Removed, and More: Daily Recap (1/5/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day, and sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we’ve rounded up all our stories in one place to get today’s news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, January 5, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Deadline

‘NCIS’ Pauses Production, ‘NCIS: LA’ Pushes Restart As TV Series Face Mass Delays & Shutdowns Amid Omicron Surge

Exactly a year after the winter 2021 Covid surge delayed post-holiday break return to production on most TV shows, the Omicron variant’s ultra wide spread is once again interrupting TV production. According to sources, NCIS has paused production after a positive test in Zone A, which includes the cast and those interacting with them. The case is believed to involve a cast member. I hear that for now, the intention is still for the show to resume filming with the NCIS: Hawai’i crossover episode next week but plans are all in flux amid the unprecedented infection rates. Some sources indicate the...
TV SERIES

