A Rochester man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a closed Canandaigua business and stealing money. 30-year old Jaquan Scott and an unidentified accomplice are accused of committing the burglary the morning of December 28th. Police say they are continuing to work to identify Scott’s accomplice and to see if the duo were involved in similar types of incidents in Ontario and Monroe counties.

CANANDAIGUA, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO