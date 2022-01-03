ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hernando, MS

Hernando Walmart closing temporarily for store sanitizing

 4 days ago
HERNANDO, Miss — Monday, Walmart made the announcement that at 2pm on Monday, January 3rd, the location at 2600 McIngvale Road will close temporarily. Due to an increase in positive COVID cases across the...

