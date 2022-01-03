ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton Police officers escape close call with falling tree Monday

By Jane Alvarez-Wertz
WAVY News 10
WAVY News 10
 4 days ago

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) – When Hampton Police advised residents and drivers to use caution when traveling during Monday’s inclement weather, they were speaking from experience.

The division posted images to their Facebook page Monday showing a tree that had fallen on one of their police vehicles. A large limb shattered and pierced through the windshield. Two of their officers were inside the vehicle when it happened. Thankfully, they escaped with only minor injuries from the broken glass, officials said.

This happened around 11 a.m. in the 700 block of Beach Road, according to Cpl. Ernie Williams.

The Hampton Roads region experienced heavy rain, strong winds and some serious tidal flooding on Monday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WAVY.com.

