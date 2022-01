In Gary, the Mayor’s Office says the Indiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 Strike Team has changed the location of their stop in the city this week. They will now be located at the Diamond Center, which is part of US SteelYard, home of the Gary SouthShore Railcats, on East 5th Avenue. The strike team will provide rapid COVID-19 tests to those who are eligible, as well as PCR tests, and the Pfizer, Moderna and pediatric Pfizer vaccinations. They will be there today Thursday Jan 6th through this Saturday January 8th, noon to 8 pm each day.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO