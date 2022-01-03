5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock

CRAI - Free Report) yesterday announced the appointment of Peggy Daley as a vice president at its Forensic Services Practice. Daley is known for her skills in investigations, forensic expertise and data analytics. She has been engaged in more than 50 consumer class actions related to violations of the U.S. Telephone Consumer Protection Act, the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, the California Invasion of Privacy Act and fair debt collection laws. Daley specializes in conducting complex investigations on behalf of boards of directors, senior management, outside counsel and regulators. She has worked with various organizations, including higher education institutions, financial institutions and healthcare providers.
Comments / 0