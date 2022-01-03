5 Reasons Why You Should Invest in Charles River (CRAI) Stock

The price action yesterday was swift as the Nasdaq closed down nearly 3%, tumbling below its 50-day moving average and threatening nearby support levels. It remains to be seen if this is the start of a larger down move comparable to late 2018 (which was the last time the Fed had its hand on the rate hike button), or if this is more muted volatility similar to what we saw throughout last year.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO