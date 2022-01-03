ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick In Quarantine After Testing Positive For COVID-19

CBS DFW
 4 days ago
HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM) – The Lieutenant Governor of Texas, Dan Patrick, has tested positive for COVID-19.

On January 3 his campaign released the following statement:

“Governor Patrick experienced mild symptoms and tested positive for COVID-19 last week. He has subsequently tested negative and is completing his quarantine period.”

Workers for Patrick said his symptoms were ‘mild’ and that no one else in his household was infected.

“He continues working from home and will return to a public schedule by the end of the week,” said Patrick’s senior advisor Allen Blakemore.

In November 2021, Patrick was among the Republican lawmakers pushing for a fourth Special Session in Austin to pass laws banning COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

Gene Presley
4d ago

The CDC has stated that the PCR test can't differentiate covid from the flu. With that being said, how do they know its covid? The flu doesn't exist anymore?

#Quarantine#Covid#Governor#Republican
