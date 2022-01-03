Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: January 3

After a holiday break UPickEm is back with week four. DP, Leanna and Robert talk about the full slate including the big CS8 matchup between Sacred Heart Griffin and MacArthur. Don’t forget to make your picks and if you already made them double check to make sure they are correct!
Southeast basketball head coach Lawrence Thomas joins DP this week to talk all things Spartans, including the loss of Donnie B. LT talks shot clock, NIL, having a female assistant coach and plenty more. Nick Broeker joins for Six Minutes with Sauce thanks to Andrew Harby (at 51:56). DP previews SHG at MacArthur ahead of Friday and talks County boys basketball as well. Northwestern Mutual is the sponsor of The Download with DP.
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -In the first half of the first game of 2022, #22 Chloe Lamb, scores 22 points, to spark USD against NDSU. Sioux Falls native Easton Zueger scores his first career goal for the hometown team in a win over Omaha. Jefferson’s precision passing opens...
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here is this week’s edition of Powerhouse Plays, featuring the top plays and playmakers from January 7th. The list of games featured in Powerhouse Plays this week include: Boys Basketball#1AA Roosevelt vs. Rapid City Stevens Jefferson vs. Rapid City Stevens Boyden-Hull vs. Sibley-Ocheyedan Girls Basketball#3AA O’Gorman vs. Watertown Jefferson vs. […]
The PORTA/AC-Central Bluejays outscored Mt. Pulaski 18-9 in the third quarter as PORTA picked up the 52-46 win on the night in a rematch of their game way back on November 20. Alexis Wade led the way for the Hilltoppers with 16 while Jayce Privia finished with 15 for PORTA.
