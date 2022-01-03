Springfield Clinic Orthopedics Plays of the Week: January 3

Southeast basketball head coach Lawrence Thomas joins DP this week to talk all things Spartans, including the loss of Donnie B. LT talks shot clock, NIL, having a female assistant coach and plenty more. Nick Broeker joins for Six Minutes with Sauce thanks to Andrew Harby (at 51:56). DP previews SHG at MacArthur ahead of Friday and talks County boys basketball as well. Northwestern Mutual is the sponsor of The Download with DP.

BASKETBALL ・ 2 DAYS AGO