SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University has unveiled its annual Banished Words List for 2022. People from around the country and across the world sent in their entries for Lake State’s Banished Words List. Nominations came from most major U.S. cities and many U.S. states, on top of Norway, Belgium, England, Scotland, Australia, and numerous provinces in Canada. The university announces the results of the yearly compendium on Dec. 31. More than 1,000 of the 1,250-plus nominations of words and terms for banishment for misuse, overuse, and uselessness for 2022 were colloquial.
Comments / 0