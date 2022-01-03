Banished Words

A New York City high school student is calling out the conditions of the city's classrooms in the midst of the omicron outbreak in a post on Reddit. An anonymous New York City high school student says that things have gotten so bad with the pandemic that it's imperative classes go remote. They said that even though remote learning "was overall an unmitigated disaster for the learning and mental health of students[,] at the present time, however, schools cannot teach and function well enough in person. We must go remote."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 14 HOURS AGO