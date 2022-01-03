ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Banished Words

 4 days ago

Since it’s a new year, maybe it’s a good time to reboot our vocabularies. Lake Superior...

UpNorthLive.com

'Wait, what?' tops the list of Banished Words from Lake Superior State University

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Lake Superior State University has released its annual list of Banished Words List. For 2022, LSSU received more than 1,000 nominations of words and terms for banishment for misuse, overuse, and uselessness to help compile the list. This year, nominations came from most major U.S....
The Sault News

Lake State banishes familiar but problematic words and terms for 2022

SAULT STE. MARIE — Lake Superior State University has unveiled its annual Banished Words List for 2022. People from around the country and across the world sent in their entries for Lake State’s Banished Words List. Nominations came from most major U.S. cities and many U.S. states, on top of Norway, Belgium, England, Scotland, Australia, and numerous provinces in Canada. The university announces the results of the yearly compendium on Dec. 31. More than 1,000 of the 1,250-plus nominations of words and terms for banishment for misuse, overuse, and uselessness for 2022 were colloquial.
digg.com

A High School Student Blows The Whistle On How Bad Things Have Gotten In New York City Classrooms

A New York City high school student is calling out the conditions of the city's classrooms in the midst of the omicron outbreak in a post on Reddit. An anonymous New York City high school student says that things have gotten so bad with the pandemic that it's imperative classes go remote. They said that even though remote learning "was overall an unmitigated disaster for the learning and mental health of students[,] at the present time, however, schools cannot teach and function well enough in person. We must go remote."
CBS Miami

In His Own Words: ‘My COVID Journey Was Part Hell, Part Boredom’ Says CBS4’s Eliott Rodriguez

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – My COVID journey ended on day 9 with a negative antigen test. With a smile on my face, I put the stake in the virus the next day with a second negative test. Goodbye, COVID!! So long!! Hasta la vista, baby!! My journey began on December 28, three days after Christmas and just in time to ruin my New Year’s Eve plans. A positive PCR confirmed my suspicion that a mild sore throat and cough might be the dreaded virus that is running rampant in the U.S., especially in my home state of Florida. Being fully vaccinated and boosted,...
State
Michigan State
wvik.org

Newly Banished Words & Phrases

The first banishment list was issued in 1976, as a tongue-in-cheek way to publicize a little-known state university in a far corner of northern Michigan. But it soon became a much-anticipated annual way to highlight the over-use and misuse of some words and phrases. The person in charge of the...
bigrapidsdailynews.com

LSSU reveals banished words for 2022

Any words you're tired of hearing over and over again? Lake Superior State University is out with its Banished Words List. The Number one on the list people want banned-"Wait, what?" Contest judges from the LSSU English Department say these two four-letter words should never go together. Seven of the...
arcamax.com

'Wait, what?' tops 2022 Banished Words List

(UPI) The phrases "Wait? What" and no worries are now on a list of banished words for 2022 published by a Michigan university on Friday. Following tradition, Lake Superior State University has listed ten words phrases it deemed misused, overused and useless for 2022. "Wait, what?" topped that list, a...
