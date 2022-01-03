ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Facts You Didn’t Know About Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy

Cover picture for the articleNo matter how many years go by, the love for Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films doesn’t fade. Like helpless flies, we are all caught in its nostalgia-woven web. A recent IGN poll only makes this more apparent – Tobey Maguire is the best Spider-Man, they say. As...

Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
Salon

The worst film performances of 2021

There were some astonishing performances in 2021, most notably the multilayered work by Tessa Thompson in "Passing" and Benedict Cumberbatch in "The Power of the Dog." Simon Rex gave the year's "comeback" performance in "Red Rocket" — even if he won't call it that. Agathe Rousselle had an unforgettable breakthrough with her debut in "Titane." And Colman Domingo delivered a stunning, shapeshifting turn in "Zola" that may be the year's scariest screen role. Even Josh Hartnett embodied white privilege brilliantly in the documentary series "Exterminate All the Brutes."
Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
ComicBook

Tom Holland Reveals Jon Bernthal Smacked Him in the Face While Filming a Movie

Spider-Man: No Way Home is hitting theaters next week, which means Tom Holland has been busy promoting the threequel. Thie week, the actor known for playing Peter Parker paid a visit to Hot Ones where he ate a bunch of spicy wings while talking about his career history and even recreated that famous Paul Rudd meme. He also spoke about making the movie Pilgrimage with another Marvel star, Jon Bernthal, and shared a hilarious set story.
Insider

THEN AND NOW: The cast of the original 'Spider-Man' 19 years later

Nowadays, Maguire has stayed out of the spotlight while costar Kirsten Dunst continues to act. Tobey Maguire portrayed Spider-Man/Peter Parker, whose life as an ordinary teenager was changed after being bitten by a genetically modified spider. While on a field trip to a genetics lab at Columbia University, a spider...
ABC News

'Spider-Man' producer says she warned Tom Holland and Zendaya not to date

The latest Spider-Man movie, "No Way Home," brings together nearly 20 years of superhero film nostalgia, and one producer is recalling the advice she gave the various actors who have played Peter Parker and his romantic interest. Amy Pascal, who has produced all of Tom Holland's Spidey trilogy as well...
Variety

I Hated ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ But the Academy Should Absolutely Nominate It for Best Picture (Column)

Yes, I hated “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” It’s a movie that I’m a total annoying curmudgeonly naysayer about. So even though my antipathy isn’t the topic of this column, why hide it? Go ahead, throw tomatoes at me. But understand that I’m actually on your side. I hated the film for two reasons. The way the multiverse concept plays out is, in my opinion, a half-baked and unsatisfying mess. “No Way Home” has none of the head-spinning flair and three-dimensional-chess logic that was so hypnotic in “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse,” the bedazzling 2018 animated landmark that is one of the all-time...
d1softballnews.com

Tom Holland and Zendaya engaged: the sweetest moments together

They are undoubtedly the couple of the moment. And not only at the cinema, where Spiderman No Way Home is breaking box office records both in Italy and in the rest of the world. But why outside of the film and in real life the relationship between Tom Holland And Zendaya has recently become official.
Cinema Blend

One Of Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Surprise Actors Finally Comments About Their Time On The Marvel Movie

Warning: MAJOR SPOILERS for Spider-Man: No Way Home are ahead!. After months of rumors, the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home finally confirmed that this Marvel Cinematic Universe flick was a multiversal affair beyond the inclusion of Doctor Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman and Lizard. During the third act, three generations of Spider-Men came together when Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was aided by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s versions of the same character. While Garfield repeatedly denied he was in No Way Home in the lead-up to the movie’s release, now that it’s been in theaters for almost a month, the man who led the Amazing Spider-Man film series has finally commented about his return to the Web-Slinging role.
/Film

The Big Money Heist That Hit The Set Of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man

Ladies and Spider-Men, I have the perfect idea for the next movie starring the web-slinger. Picture this: someone pulls off a heist of Spider-Man suits in an international conspiracy to sell them to collectors, and it takes a thorough investigation to round them back up before too much chaos ensues. It's a way of circling back to the plot of "Spider-Man: Homecoming," wherein the villainous Vulture caused havoc in Peter Parker's life as he aimed to collect stolen high-tech gear.
Inside the Magic

Tobey Maguire Reportedly “Wants to Return as Spider-Man” with Sam Raimi

The Marvel Cinematic Universe ushered in a new era of superheroes in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), particularly Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s respective Marvel characters. Cracking open the Marvel collection like never before, every Marvel fan is ready to see more of these Spider-Man actors in action, and new reports suggest that Tobey Maguire wants to be in the suit full-time again.
The Independent

Spider-Man: No Way Home actor reveals they improvised movie’s most heartwarming line

A Spider-Man: No Way Home actor has revealed they improvised the movie’s most heartwarming line.The blockbuster was released in December and swiftly became the second most successful Marvel film to date.The only film ahead of it is Avengers: Endgame, which is the most successful film of all time.*Spoilers follow – you have been warned*Andrew Garfield has revealed he was behind one of the film’s best moments.The actor was long rumoured to have filmed an appearance for the blockbuster, which saw the re-introduction of old Spider-Man characters thanks to the Multiverse. Garfield continually batted away the speculation; however,...
GeekTyrant

Spider-Man Fans Launch a Social Media Campaign For Sam Raimi's SPIDER-MAN 4

With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Spider-Man is more popular now than ever before. Not only are fans loving Tom Holland’s version of the web-slinger, they are also hyped about the Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield versions of the hero. Those characters were a huge hit with fans and now the fans want more of them.
