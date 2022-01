As we get closer to the When Calls the Heart season 9 premiere, let’s go ahead and share another update behind the scenes!. The post on Instagram below features none other than Erin Krakow front and center, as she seems to be doing a little bit of work in the ADR booth. For those who aren’t altogether aware at the moment, ADR work involves you going in and recording lines that, for whatever reason, were not captured on set. Sometimes it’s because a character was off-screen when the line was read; at other points, there may have been some reason why a line didn’t work on set. This is around when this work is done, right in the middle of the editing process.

TV SERIES ・ 12 HOURS AGO