ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP

By Annie Martin
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PoCMb_0dbgsGrH00

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin will release a new solo EP this month.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, will release the mini album Devil on Jan. 13.

TVXQ shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside a teaser photo for the EP. The image features the album name and Changmin's name and logo in red against a black background.

TVXQ posted another teaser image featuring a black and white photo of Changmin.

Devil will mark Changmin's second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020. He has also released two Japanese solo EPs, Close to You and Human.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a five-member group. Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu left the group in 2010.

Comments / 0

Related
Billboard

SEVENTEEN’s Woozi Is Releasing His First Solo Mixtape Soon

SEVENTEEN‘s Woozi is getting ready to branch out. On Tuesday (Dec. 28), the group revealed via their social media accounts that the K-pop idol will release a solo mixtape, Ruby, set to arrive early next year on Jan. 3. “WOOZI Mixtape ‘Ruby’. 2022.01.03 6PM (KST)” the official announcement...
MUSIC
Soompi

TVXQ’s Changmin Confirmed To Make January Comeback

On December 28, Sports DongA reported that Changmin is preparing to make a comeback in January 2022. In response to the news, the singer’s label SM Entertainment confirmed it was true, saying, “Changmin is scheduled to release a new solo album in January. Please show lots of interest in it.”
CELEBRITIES
Soompi

TVXQ’s Changmin Shares How He Felt Upon First Meeting His Wife

TVXQ’s Changmin recently recalled how he felt when he first met his wife!. On the January 6 broadcast of JTBC’s “Bistro Shigor,” the cast members went apple picking in Yanggu County. While in the car to their next destination, Cha In Pyo attempted to get conversation going by randomly asking Jo Se Ho, “Have you gone on blind dates?” Seeing his confusion, Cha In Pyo continued, “You have to get married.” Jo Se Ho answered, “I do have to… but currently, zero [dates].”
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tvxq#Mini#South Korean#Japanese#New Chapter
allkpop.com

Jay B to release new EP 'Love.' as Def.

Jay B has announced he'll be dropping a new EP as Def. On December 31, the GOT7 member shared the below image on Instagram, revealing fans can expect his first EP 'Love.' under his alternative name Def. Jay B previously explained,. "I think Def. is a more casual version of...
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Yuju gears up for her solo debut with 'REC.' release schedule

Yuju has dropped her solo debut release schedule. On January 4 at midnight KST, the former GFriend member unveiled a release schedule for her solo debut music album 'REC.' According to the schedule, Yuju will start off with album cover art on January 5th and continue releasing teasers until the solo album's full release on January 18 at 6 PM KST.
CELEBRITIES
MetalSucks

Dark Funeral Release New Song “Let the Devil In”

Oday Swedish black metal pioneers Dark Funeral present the first single and video “Let the Devil In,” taken off their upcoming full-length album We Are the Apocalypse, which will be released on March 18, 2022 via Century Media Records. The unforgiving darkness of this brand-new track perfectly fits...
MUSIC
worldmusiccentral.org

Dorota Barová Releases Second Solo Album, Dotyk

Vocalist and cellist Dorota Barová has released her second solo album, titled “Dotyk” (Touch). The album comes three years after her successful debut release “Iluzja” (Illusion) that received the Czech Music Academy Award for jazz album of 2018. “Dotyk” features a collection of Dorota’s original...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
allkpop.com

TVXQ's Changmin opens up about why he married his wife

TVXQ's Changmin opened up about why he married his wife. On the January 6th episode of JTBC's 'Bistro Shigor', the cast members asked Jo Se Ho about his dating life, saying, "You went on a blind date? Do you have any thoughts about dating?" Jo Se Ho responded,. "I have...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
UPI News

Elle Fanning confirms TikTok rumors on 'Tonight Show'

Jan. 7 (UPI) -- Elle Fanning confirmed that a discreetly named TikTok account belongs to her while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Fallon, on Thursday, mentioned to Fanning how fans think that an account named user6754189318472 actually belongs to her. "I confirm that is me," Fanning said.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
POPSUGAR

Suni Lee's Boyfriend, Jaylin Smith, Is a Star in His Own Right

People are buzzing about Suni Lee's new relationship, but inquiring minds really want to know more about her boyfriend, Jaylin Smith. The Olympic gymnast made her new relationship Instagram official in December after she posted a few photos of the two together, but drew criticism shortly after from the Hmong American community for dating a Black man.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Frozen' Actress Sayaka Kanda Dies After Fall at Hotel

Singer and actress Sayaka Kanda died after falling from a hotel balcony in Sapporo, a city in northern Japan, on Saturday. She was 35. Kanda was best known for voicing Anna in the Japanese dubbed version of Disney's Frozen. Takako Matsu, who voiced Elsa in the Japanese dub, called her work with Kanda an "irreplaceable treasure."
CELEBRITIES
AceShowbiz

Beyonce Knowles Wants to Replace Halle Berry as Storm

According to the internet chatters, the 'Crazy in Love' hitmaker has reached out to Marvel's head in a bid to join X-Men when the franchise is finally coming to MCU later. AceShowbiz - Rumor has it, Beyonce Knowles wants to be the next Storm who was originally played by Halle Berry. According to Giant Freaking Robot, the "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker has been actively pursuing the superhero role who has the power to manipulate the weather.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Look So Much Alike

Ava Phillippe is looking increasingly like her mother, Reese Witherspoon—as testified by her latest red-carpet appearance with the actress. On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo arrived at the red carpet together for the premiere of Illumination Entertainment’s Sing 2. Reese wore a red checkered dress and matching red pumps, while Ava opted for a black dress featuring a laced lapel paired with black single-strapped heels. Despite being just as naturally blonde as her mother, Ava debuted pink hair in the trending curtain bang style, bringing both color and edge to her classic black-and-white ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
E! News

Halle Berry & Van Hunt’s New Year's Pic Draws Wedding Speculation and Congrats From The Rock and Others

Watch: Halle Berry Shows Off New Short Hairdo With Boyfriend Van Hunt. UPDATE: On Sunday, Jan. 2, Halle Berry shared a new selfie with Van Hunt, writing, "We were just having some New Year's Day fun! People clearly don't swipe as much as we thought they did. [laughing face emoji] thank you for the well wishes, tho', it really touched our hearts! Now it's OFFICIAL, the internet is no longer undefeated [winking tongue out emoji] #nomoreswipes4me #Januaryfoolsday"
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Hoda Kotb inundated with prayers after shock health diagnosis

Hoda Kotb has been inundated with prayers and well wishes after she shared a surprising health update with her co-stars on Thursday. The Today star revealed that she has tested positive for COVID-19, despite being vaccinated and having recently received her booster shot. She made the announcement to her co-anchors from her home, where she is currently isolating.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Thinks Kanye West Looks 'Desperate' Going on Dates With Julia Fox

Kim Kardashian is on a romantic vacation with her Saturday Night Live sweetie, Pete Davidson, not having a care in the world. But don’t think she doesn’t have an opinion on her ex-husband Kanye West and his new girlfriend, Julia Fox. The SKIMS founder reportedly isn’t buying what West is selling because she thinks it’s just a “desperate attempt to make her jealous,” according to a U.S. Sun insider. No one can forget that just a short six weeks ago, the rapper was professing his love to Kardashian, saying he “needs to be back home” with his four children with Kim,...
CELEBRITIES
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
250K+
Followers
47K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy