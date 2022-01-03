TVXQ's Max Changmin to release 'Devil' solo EP

Jan. 3 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Max Changmin will release a new solo EP this month.

The 33-year-old K-pop star, a member of the music duo TVXQ, will release the mini album Devil on Jan. 13.

TVXQ shared the news Monday on Twitter alongside a teaser photo for the EP. The image features the album name and Changmin's name and logo in red against a black background.

TVXQ posted another teaser image featuring a black and white photo of Changmin.

Devil will mark Changmin's second Korean solo EP after Chocolate, released in April 2020. He has also released two Japanese solo EPs, Close to You and Human.

TVXQ also consists of U-Know Yunho. The duo's most recent Korean album, New Chapter #1: The Chance of Love, was released in 2018, while their Japanese album XV was released in 2019.

TVXQ debuted in 2003 as a five-member group. Hero Jaejoong, Micky Yoochun and Xiah Junsu left the group in 2010.