‘The Toolbox Murders’ (1978) 4K Restoration Coming From Blue Underground

Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. Locksmith Animation/20th Century Animation (20th Century Studios) Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first feature film from Locksmith Animation, created in partnership with DNEG (which provided the actual computer animation services). Locksmith was founded by Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart, both of whom served as producers (with Sarah also joining in writing and directing). The film actually went into production in 2017, and had its release date pushed back several times thanks to the pandemic. It also suffered from upheaval due to the fact that Locksmith had a multi-film production deal with 20th Century Fox, and after Disney acquired that company, Ron’s Gone Wrong eventually became the first film to be released under the new 20th Century Animation label—with Disney providing minimal marketing effort for it. (All of that ended up pushing Locksmith to strike a new deal with Warner Bros for all future productions.) Yet despite all of those obstacles and the disappointing box office, Ron’s Gone Wrong is still an entertaining look at the ways that interpersonal connections are formed in the digital era.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO