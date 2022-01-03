ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘The Toolbox Murders’ (1978) 4K Restoration Coming From Blue Underground

By Kenn Hoekstra
pophorror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlue Underground is bringing one of the most shocking slashers of all time to 4K Ultra HD. We’re talking about the exploitation classic, The Toolbox Murders (1978). It’s coming your way in January 2022, fully restored from the uncut, original negative. Just wait until you see the special...

www.pophorror.com

pophorror.com

‘An Unquiet Grave’ (2020) Coming To DVD and Digital From RLJE Films

RLJE Films sends word they’ve picked up select rights to the horror film, AN UNQUIET GRAVE from Shudder. RLJE Films plans to release the film on VOD, Digital HD, and DVD in the very near future!. Check out the trailer below, then read on for the details!. AN UNQUIET...
MOVIES
spoilerfreemoviesleuth.com

Second Sight Films Finds 'The Hitcher' Negative, Begins 4K Restoration!

Last year, UK distributor Second Sight Films gave the film world some bad news with the confirmation that, based on the surviving source elements and inability to track down the original negative, the 1986 Robert Harmon horror shocker The Hitcher starring Rutger Hauer would not be able to undergo a 4K restoration. Simply put, the elements and the means weren’t there. It was a devastating blow to horror fans keen on upgrading their old VHS tapes and DVD copies to pristine and crisp 4K UHD picture and sound quality.
MOVIES
thedigitalbits.com

Ron's Gone Wrong (4K UHD Review)

Sarah Smith, Jean-Philippe Vine, Octavio E. Rodriguez. Locksmith Animation/20th Century Animation (20th Century Studios) Ron’s Gone Wrong is the first feature film from Locksmith Animation, created in partnership with DNEG (which provided the actual computer animation services). Locksmith was founded by Sarah Smith and Julie Lockhart, both of whom served as producers (with Sarah also joining in writing and directing). The film actually went into production in 2017, and had its release date pushed back several times thanks to the pandemic. It also suffered from upheaval due to the fact that Locksmith had a multi-film production deal with 20th Century Fox, and after Disney acquired that company, Ron’s Gone Wrong eventually became the first film to be released under the new 20th Century Animation label—with Disney providing minimal marketing effort for it. (All of that ended up pushing Locksmith to strike a new deal with Warner Bros for all future productions.) Yet despite all of those obstacles and the disappointing box office, Ron’s Gone Wrong is still an entertaining look at the ways that interpersonal connections are formed in the digital era.
MOVIES
Kelly Nichols
pophorror.com

‘2LDK’ (2003) Coming To Blu-ray and DVD in 2022 From Unearthed Films

2LDK (2003) is an award-winning Japanese film, directed by Yukihiko Tsutsumi as part of the Duel Project. The film stars Maho Nonami and Eiko Koike as two female roommates, locked in an ever-escalating duel to the death. It looks dark and fun as hell and it’s coming to Blu-ray for the first time ever (and also DVD) from Unearthed Films.
MOVIES
readjunk.com

DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup (January 4th 2022)

Here’s the DVD, Blu-Ray, 4k UHD Tuesday Roundup for January 4th 2022. Some of titles coming out today include: Antlers, Zeros and Ones, Weathering With You, Together and more. Each week I’ll list the latest DVD/Blu-Ray releases and point out the ones worth buying. I can’t review everything I get so this serves as a nice guide for what’s coming out each week. Plus, it’s just fun making fun of movies and TV shows!
COMICS
pophorror.com

Arrow Video Reveals Trio Of New Releases For January, 2022

A new year means new releases from our friends at Arrow Video! Arrow sends word they’ve got a trio of titles heading your way in January 2022. What do you think? Which Arrow Video January, 2022 release are you looking forward to most? Tell us in the comments!
COMICS
digitalspy.com

Leonardo DiCaprio had an issue with Meryl Streep nudity in Netflix movie

Anchorman and Vice director Adam McKay is back with a new satirical comedy movie coming to Netflix. Titled Don't Look Up, it stars huge names including Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio as two low-level astronomers, Meryl Streep as the President of the United States, and Cate Blanchett, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Jonah Hill, Timothée Chalamet, Chris Evans, Ariana Grande and more in other roles.
MOVIES
Popculture

Ben Affleck's New Movie Going Straight to Streaming After Being Pulled From Theatrical Slate

One of Ben Affleck's next movies will only be released on streaming platforms after Disney pulled the project from its release schedule earlier this month. Deep Water, an erotic thriller co-starring No Time to Die star Ana de Armas, was scheduled to open in theaters on Jan. 14. It was directed by Fatal Attraction filmmaker Adrian Lynne and is based on a Patricia Highsmith novel.
MOVIES
Deadline

Tatum O’Neal Calls ‘Paper Moon’ Director Peter Bogdanovich “My Heaven & Earth”

Tatum O’Neal, who became the youngest Oscar-winning actress at age 10 for her performance in Peter Bogdanovich’s Paper Moon, paid tribute to the late director today, calling him her “heaven & earth.” In a poignant Instagram post, O’Neal, who starred in the director’s 1976 film Nickelodeon three years after Paper Moon, wrote, “Peter was my heaven & earth. A father figure. A friend. From ‘Paper Moon’ to ‘Nickelodeon’ he always made me feel safe. I love you, Peter.” O’Neal included two photographs of herself with Bogdanovich. See the post below, along with a tweet O’Neal posted with a video clip of the actress playfully biting the director’s hand on the set of Paper Moon. I love you @blogdanovich 🌙💗🫂 pic.twitter.com/I1mUUUKq71 — Tatum O'Neal (@Tatum_Oneal) January 6, 2022 View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tatum Beatrice Oneal (@tatum__oneal)  
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Chris Evans to Reportedly Play Legendary Actor in High-Profile Movie

Captain America star Chris Evans is reportedly in talks to star in a movie about Gene Kelly, the iconic musical movie star of Singin' In The Rain. The news comes just weeks after another Marvel Studios star, Tom Holland, confirmed he was going to make a movie about Kelly's contemporary, Fred Astaire, for Sony. The Kelly project is based on an idea Evans came up with himself, reports Deadline.
MOVIES
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Oscars Predictions: Best Supporting Actor – Can Bradley Cooper Become the Fifth Winner With Less Than 10 Minutes of Screen Time?

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Offered To Sell “The Whole Product” To FOX

Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a...
WWE
Deadline

‘A Manual For Cleaning Women’: Cate Blanchett To Produce & Star In Pedro Almodóvar’s First English-Language Feature

Cate Blanchett (Nightmare Alley, Don’t Look Up) will produce and star in A Manual for Cleaning Women, the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodóvar (Parallel Mothers, Pain and Glory), Deadline has confirmed. The film in early stages of development is based on Lucia Berlin’s 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs. Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce for Dirty Films, with Almodóvar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures. Pic is Almodóvar’s follow-up to Parallel Mothers, the Sony Pictures Classic...
MOVIES

