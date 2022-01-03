ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arrow Video Reveals Trio Of New Releases For January, 2022

By Kenn Hoekstra
pophorror.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new year means new releases from our friends at Arrow Video! Arrow sends word they’ve got a...

www.pophorror.com

Collider

'The Witcher' Season 2 Reveals Stunning Visual Effects in New Video

Netflix has been holding nothing back when it comes to promoting Season 2 of hit fantasy drama The Witcher. Since its premiere on December 17, the streamer has released a plethora of behind-the-scenes footage, deleted scenes, featurettes, and many more. Now, fans are getting a better look into how the world of The Witcher truly comes to life, thanks to a new video that highlights the work from the show's visual effects team.
pophorror.com

ARROW Streaming Platform Announces January, 2022 SVOD Offerings

Arrow Video was kind enough to send us the details for their January 2022 lineup for their new subscription-based ARROW platform. Subscribers in the US, Canada, the UK and Ireland can stream their content now!. Read on for the details!. From The ARROW Press Release. The January 2022 lineup leads...
American Songwriter

Aoife O’Donovan Releases New Single “B61” Ahead of January LP Release

Ahead of her slated January 21 release for her new LP, Age Of Apathy, Grammy award-winning songwriter and performer Aoife O’Donovan has released a new single, “B61.”. Written in the recent age of lockdown loneliness, the somber song remembers Brooklyn bars and indigo skies of O’Donovan’s past. It also laments the spiritual purgatory many find themselves in today.
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
PWMania

WWE Reportedly Offered To Sell “The Whole Product” To FOX

Actor and former WWE creative writer Freddie Prinze Jr. was joined by actor and noted pro wrestling fan Macaulay Culkin for the latest episode of his “Wrestling with Freddie” podcast. Culkin noted how he believes WWE has lost the focus of their product due to preparing for a...
ComicBook

The Rock Has Another Movie in the Netflix Top 10 and it's One Nobody Expected

As we've learned time and time again over the last couple of years, Netflix subscribers love The Rock. Dawyne Johnson has had multiple movies make major waves on Netflix over the last few months. Johnson and Kevin Hart's Central Intelligence was a huge hit in global Netflix markets after it was added earlier this year, and the original film Red Notice was Netflix's biggest movie of all time. Now, Johnson has yet another movie climbing up the Netflix charts, and it's one that some fans may have forgotten about.
BGR.com

Here are all of the new DC shows and movies coming out in 2022

Don't Miss: Friday's deals: COVID-19 home tests, viral floor-cleaner from TikTok, AirPods, more 2021 was a quiet year for the DC Extended Universe. While Marvel pumped out a ton of movies and shows, DC released just one new movie. James Gunn's The Suicide Squad was the only movie from DC Films to hit theaters in 2021. Other than that, Warner Bros. finally released Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max, while a number of live action and animated DC shows continued their runs. 2021 is now over, but DC has plenty of new shows and movies in store for 2022. New DC...
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Shows Off New Look

The wrestling world is still processing the mass WWE releases from the last few years, and the company has certainly let go of some surprising names. Karrion Kross was one of the names who happened to get cut, and since then the former NXT Champion has updated his look a little bit.
HipHopWired

The Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 Is Amongst Us

The Dior x Air Jordan 1 collaboration was really one for the books as sneakerheads and collectors went bananas for the highly sought after collaboration, but can the Louis Vuitton x Air Jordan 1 collabo achieve the same level of hype and success? We’re about to find out. Recently pics leaked of the upcoming collaboration […]
Deadline

Composer Brian Tyler Brings Iconic Horror Franchise “Into A New World” With Score For Upcoming ‘Scream’ – Hear An Exclusive Track

EXCLUSIVE: Deadline has the first exclusive track from Brian Tyler’s score for Scream, which is set for release on all digital platforms tomorrow via Varèse Sarabande—ahead of the fifth film in the beloved horror franchise’s release in theaters on January 14. In addition to releasing music from the new film, the record label will be celebrating Marco Beltrami’s iconic scores from the first four films with a 4-LP edition of his Scream: Original Motion Picture Soundtracks, featuring two hours of unreleased material. Way back in 1996, Wes Craven’s Scream ushered in a new era of slasher flicks—pairing self-aware satire with the chills, gore,...
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Multi-Room Streaming Systems

A multi-room audio system used to be a massive investment, with hard-wiring required throughout the house. Nowadays though, everything is wireless via Bluetooth and WiFi, so you can enjoy audio in every area of your home. What Is a Multi-Room Audio Streaming System? As its name suggests, the best multi-room streaming systems let you sync up your music from a device like a phone, tablet, even stereo receiver, and have uninterrupted sound as you move from room to room. You’ve also got the option of playing different audio in different rooms too, creating set zones, which are perfect for parties or if...
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
allears.net

VIDEO: Title & Teaser Trailer Released for New Kardashians Series on Hulu

A new series starring the Kardashians is expected to debut on Hulu in 2022. The series was announced at Disney’s Investor Day in December 2020. The project was one of over 100 titles that were announced during the presentation, including Hocus Pocus 2, Pinocchio, and Ahsoka, to name a few.
kpopstarz.com

UNIVERSE X SF9 Release Trailer Video for New Song 'Savior'

UNIVERSE has released a mysterious concept trailer video of the group SF9, making headlines. On the December 26, UNIVERSE, a global fandom platform, drew attention by releasing a trailer of the concept of SF9's new song "Savior" through the app and official SNS channel. The released video catches the eye...
coloradomusic.org

Reckless and Blue Releases First New Album With a Release Party on January 22nd

With deep and meaningful lyrics and encompassing the essence of blues, seasoned professionals Reckless and Blue released their first album Can’t Give Me the Blues on December 15, 2021. With decades of musical and performance experience, this album showcases a fresh and modern take on the blues with their original music. Celebration of this release will take place on January 22, 2022, at a free CD Release Party and performance at Table Public House in Denver.
thisis50.com

Maj3sty Releases New Video for “Last Trumpet” in 2022

Maj3sty, a prolific and prophetic artist is giving the world a taste of who he is with the video for his single, “Last Trumpet”. The video is filmed Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina and shows a raw portrayal of Maj3sty and his message. After opening for Julian Marley on his US Summer Tour 2021, Maj3sty has been building momentum in North Carolina as the Top Conscious Gospel Artist in the world. An emerging independent artist and CEO of his own record label, Dan Fashion Entertainment LLC. The world has yet to witness an artist of his caliber and charisma. With hip hop being saturated with repetitive content and r&b being replayed with sexual lyrics, Maj3sty is bringing a holy presence to music. He says:
