What We’re Eating Now

Thanks to an ever-growing list of meat-free establishments, each day it’s getting easier to live a plant-based lifestyle in San Diego. Last fall, XMarket (3930 Fifth Avenue, Hillcrest), a fully vegan grocery store, opened a brick-and-mortar location here, paving an approachable path to greener eating. The store’s parent company, PlantX, is an international plant-based e-commerce business that strives to deliver products as frequently as Amazon, making this lifestyle not only sustainable but convenient, too. Next to the tempting aisles of snacks, ice cream, and cheese is a small coffee shop with a full kitchen run by chef Ma hew Kenney. Here, you can buy grab-and-go sandwiches like the Meat Lovers, made with vegan salami, smoked tomato ham, and grilled cheese. While you’re at it, head to longtime vegan favorite Mission Square Market (6171 Mission Gorge Road, Grantville). The deli makes fresh custom sandwiches for its devotees, with several protein and dairy-free-cheese options. The market is also a fully-stocked convenience store, keeping up to date with all the latest snacks, drinks, and pastries that sprout.
