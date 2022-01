It’s always our hope that a new year will be better, and by looking back we get an idea of what to expect. The trend is clear, and the trajectory steady. Since liberal America threw off the conservative (Tory) yoke in 1776 the nation has continually pushed to the left in its ideology, striving for progress. The ideals that say “we are all in this together” have become more the people’s sentiment than the Tory “it’s all about me” one.

