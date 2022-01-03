ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turkey records nearly 45,000 COVID-19 cases as Omicron spreads

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleISTANBUL (Reuters) – Turkey recorded 44,869 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the...

kfgo.com

AFP

Japan seeks restrictions on US troops after virus surge

Japan's Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi urged his US counterpart Thursday to consider restricting American troop movement in the country after a surge in Covid cases on bases and surrounding communities. The request to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken comes as virus cases surge in Okinawa, which hosts most of the US forces in Japan and is now seeing a rise in community infections. The region's governor has blamed the rise in local cases on the clusters first seen among US troops. Okinawa will request that the central government authorise new virus restrictions, its governor said, after the southern island region reported 623 cases on Wednesday -- nearly triple the previous day's figure.
MILITARY
The Independent

Israeli ministry urges nixing travel ban amid omicron surge

Travelers from the United States the United Kingdom and other countries should be cleared for landing in Israel, the Health Ministry recommended on Thursday. The ministry said all countries should be removed from Israel’s “red” no-travel list, including the United Arab Emirates, the United States, Ethiopia, the United Kingdom, Tanzania Mexico Switzerland and Turkey. The decision is one of several rapid changes in policy for Israel as the super-contagious omicron variant sets infection records around the world.The ministry also recommended relaxing testing requirements for vaccinated and recovering inbound travelers, a day after the government recommended more...
WORLD
Fortune

China’s public dutifully obeyed COVID lockdowns for 2 years. Now two women’s miscarriages are sparking backlash

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since January 2020, when Beijing shut down the city of Wuhan to contain the world's original COVID-19 outbreak, China's citizens have borne with remarkable stoicism even the most draconian of their government's measures to fight the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Tokyo’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to most since Sept 11

TOKYO (Reuters) – New daily coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital Tokyo rose to 1,224 on Saturday, the Tokyo government said, the highest since Sept. 11. COVID-19 is surging in Japan, and the country is stepping up restrictions in three regions that host U.S. military bases, which some officials say have helped fuel the spike.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Omicron#Turkey#Covid#Istanbul#Reuters
kfgo.com

Italy reports 184 COVID-19 deaths on Saturday – Health Ministry

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 197,552 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, up from 108,304 the day before, the health ministry said, while the number of deaths fell to 184 from 223. Italy has registered 138,881 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world. The country has reported 7.28 million cases to date.
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Austrian chancellor says he has no COVID symptoms and ‘doing well’

(Reuters) – Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Saturday he was well and had no COVID-19 symptoms after testing positive for the coronavirus this week, vowing to do everything possible to prevent another nationwide lockdown. Nehammer, a conservative who has received three vaccine shots, has been conducting official business...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

German health minister wants to revamp COVID-19 vaccination strategy

FRANKFURT (Reuters) – Germany must revamp its COVID-19 vaccination strategy to tackle the Omicron variant and to ensure it can develop a new vaccine rapidly if it faces a more deadly coronavirus variant in the future, Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said. Lauterbach, who was appointed health minister last month,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
milpitasbeat.com

As omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, experts watch case & hospitalization numbers

As omicron, the newest COVID-19 variant, spreads throughout the world, viral rates are spiking in Santa Clara County, where 1,785 new COVID cases were logged yesterday, December 28, and the 7-day rolling average of new cases stands at 649. Two months ago, on October 28, before the highly transmissible omicron was discovered by South African scientists, the 7-day rolling average of new COVID cases was 141.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
kfgo.com

National Bank of Canada plans vaccine clinics for employees and their families

TORONTO (Reuters) – National Bank of Canada will become the first major bank in the country to offer COVID-19 booster shots to employees and their family members, setting up four vaccination sites across Quebec starting Monday. The clinics will be located in Montreal, Laval, Brossard and Quebec City, and...
WORLD
Fortune

France and Italy send a message with new COVID vaccine mandates: It’s time to ‘piss off’ the unvaccinated

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. If there is epicenter to Europe's war on the unvaccinated it just might be in Italy and France. For months, the countries have introduced tough new measure after tough new measure—at times, within hours of one another—to impel citizens to get vaccinated against COVID-19, or face the consequences.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Deadliest State for COVID-19

The U.S. is in for a brutal winter of COVID-19 infections, perhaps worse than the period last December and January. Omicron spreads more rapidly than earlier variants, and people have gathered together in airports, indoor venues, and in their homes. A large portion of the population is not vaccinated. And, there appear to be more […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Over-65s without Covid booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' - which allows them to visit cafes or cinemas – from today under new rules in France

Over-65s in France without Covid-19 booster jabs will lose their 'health pass' under new rules being implemented from today. The pass was introduced in the summer and makes full vaccination against Covid-19, a recent recovery or negative test obligatory for visiting any restaurant or cafe, inter-city train travel and going to cultural venues like cinemas or museums.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Scientist who warned the world of Omicron variant says China's 'Zero Covid' policy WON'T WORK against super-transmissible mutant strain as city of 13 million is locked down

The scientist who warned the world about the Omicron Covid-19 variant has told China its 'Zero Covid' police won't work against the super-transmissible mutant variant. The Chinese city of Xi'an's 13 million residents were ordered on Thursday into a draconian stay-at-home lockdown because of 250 cases. It means all households...
PUBLIC HEALTH

