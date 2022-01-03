ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Here are new laws taking effect in 2022 you need to know about

By Colin Martin
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Mwasy_0dbgjQ7Q00

There have been plenty of pushes over the last year for new laws in different states, like raising the minimum wage and the legalization of recreational marijuana.

With 2022 now in full swing, here are some of the new laws across the country that went into effect on Jan. 1.

Most surprise medical bills are now a thing of the past, as the No Surprises Bill became official on Saturday. Congress approved the bill in late 2020, as it creates a federal ban that prohibits most unexpected medical charges from out-of-network providers. According to federal estimates, this will apply to about 10 million bills per year.

Patients can now receive emergency care or treatment from doctors and hospitals that are not in their insurance networks and that they did not choose. In that type of a situation, they are only responsible for their in-network cost-sharing.

20 different states raised their minimum wage on Saturday, although New York's law began on Friday. Joining New York in scheduled raises to reach the $15-per-hour minimum wage is California, Delaware, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey and Rhode Island.

Arizona, Colorado, Maine, Minnesota, Montana, Ohio, South Dakota, Vermont and Washington also saw mandated wage increases due to automatic cost-of-living adjustments that are based on inflation. Missouri passed a law in 2018 that gradually increases the minimum wage to $12 over five years, as Michigan, New Mexico, and Virginia have passed similar laws to reach $12.

Residents in Montana that are 21 and older are now allowed to purchase marijuana for recreational use in some counties. The law applies to only counties that approved a 2020 ballot initiative.

The law allows people to purchase "up to one ounce of cannabis, which may include up to eight grams of concentrate and/or up to 800 mg of THC in edible form" and allows adults to "cultivate up to two cannabis plants in their home, with no more than four plants per household," according to the Marijuana Policy Project .

A new law in California extended restaurants and some bars ability to sell alcoholic beverages to go, something that became popular throughout the pandemic. The law was set to expire at the end of 2021 and is now allowed through Dec. 31, 2026.

"For many establishments, flexibilities like outdoor parklets and to-go cocktails have helped bring in critical revenue that allowed them to maintain operations during challenging times and keep workers on the payroll," Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement .

In Illinois, the Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act went into effect, requiring Asian American history to be taught in public schools. The law makes schools add a unit to their curriculum on the "events of Asian American history," including the contributions of Asian Americans in advancing civil rights since the 19th Century, and "contributions made by individual Asian Americans in government and the arts, humanities, and sciences, as well as the contributions of Asian American communities to the economic, cultural, social, and political development of the United States."

Lastly, the use of gas-powered leaf blowers are now outlawed in Washington, D.C. The use of the tools by residents and landscapers is now a fineable offense of up to $500. The regulation passed in 2018, but was delayed so it "allowed the city and others affected time to switch to more eco-friendly electric leaf blowers or some other alternative," according to The Washington Post .

Comments / 0

Related
marijuanamoment.net

New Marijuana Laws Take Effect Across The U.S. With The New Year

As 2021 comes to a close, a number of states and cities across the country are set to implement new marijuana policy changes that take effect on January 1. From the launch of retail cannabis sales in Montana to whole-flower medical marijuana becoming available in Louisiana, there are a variety of new policies that advocates, businesses and lawmakers will see go into effect starting on Saturday.
POLITICS
spectrumlocalnews.com

New laws take effect across U.S. on abortion, minimum wage, taxes

Minimum wage increases, animal protections, police accountability, cutting and increasing taxes are all part of a series of new laws taking effect across the country on Saturday, the first day of 2022. Some of the laws such as abortion restrictions in New Hampshire or police reform measures passed in Illinois,...
LAW
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
New Jersey State
State
New Mexico State
State
California State
State
Minnesota State
State
Maryland State
State
Vermont State
State
Massachusetts State
State
Missouri State
State
Ohio State
State
Illinois State
State
Colorado State
State
Maine State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Montana State
fox7austin.com

What new Texas laws go in effect in 2022?

AUSTIN, Texas - With the new year comes new laws in the state of Texas. While September ushered in some major legislation related to issues like abortion and guns, January’s set of laws will influence smaller demographics. For disabled veterans who are used to parking in handicapped spots, under...
TEXAS STATE
987thebull.com

New Laws For Oregon In Effect

Here are some of the most interesting laws now in effect in Oregon as we enter 2022:. With the passing of HB 2574, the state has now made it legal for humans to undergo “natural organic reduction,” which turns human bodies into dirt. The dirt is nutrient-rich and can be used for fertilizer. Washington has already legalized this, as well as Colorado, but no Oregon businesses have yet opened.
OREGON STATE
peakofohio.com

New Laws Now in Effect in Ohio with Start of 2022

Several new laws are now in effect as Ohioans welcome in 2022:. The minimum wage for non-tipped employees increases from $8.80 per hour to $9.30 as of January 1, 2022. The minimum wage for tipped employees will go from $4.40 to $4.65. This change impacts employees of businesses with annual gross receipts of more than $342,000 per year. The minimum wage remains $7.25 per hour for employees at companies with annual gross receipts of $342,000 or less after January 1, 2022, as well as 14 and 15-year-olds.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
mynspr.org

10 new California laws that might affect your everyday in 2022

The new year in California also marks the arrival of hundreds of laws that go into effect on January 1. Many of these bills-turned-laws and ballot-measures-finally-going-into-effect won’t necessarily surface in your everyday lives. But dozens — from recycling and policing to bacon and booze — will affect your neighborhood, local businesses, and home.
CALIFORNIA STATE
wdet.org

Everything You Need to Know About Michigan’s New Political Maps

The process by which Michigan citizens — not politicians — created the state’s political maps was a new test for residents. Up until now partisan politicians have been able to draw maps behind closed doors in ways that have disproportionately advantaged whichever party happened to control the state legislature. This time, the process has – by and large – played out in real time in the open.
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Marijuana
WCIA

COVID-19 closures and rules take effect Monday in Illinois

CHICAGO (AP) — The country is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases to the highest levels on record. In response, new rules, including some closures, will go into effect in Illinois starting Monday. Gov. J.B. Pritzker is urging Illinois hospitals to delay elective surgeries and non-emergency procedures to keep more beds open, anticipating a wave of […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Minimum Wage
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
morningbrew.com

Lots of minimum-wage increases are going into effect this year

The new year brings new, increased wages to a growing number of minimum-wage workers in the United States. While 21 states and 35 cities and counties saw their minimum wages rise for the New Year’s Eve ball drop and into January 1, 2022, a total of “81 jurisdictions—25 states and 56 municipalities—will raise their minimum-wage floors before the end of 2022,” according to a report from the National Employment Law Project.
COLORADO STATE
KREM

These new Washington laws go into effect on Jan. 1

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Several new laws are going into effect in Washington state starting on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022. From plastic utensils to long term care premiums, to voting rights, here are the changes that will impact Washington residents in the new year:. SB 5022: Single-use utensils, condiments and...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHON2

New laws to look out for in 2022

HONOLULU (KHON2) — New laws fall us into the new year, and here are some to look out for. Registration for electric guns now available with a permit: effective January 1, 2022. The state revises it’s law that banned electric guns and replaces it with a law that allows...
HONOLULU, HI
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
11K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy