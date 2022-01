There are many things the Texas government is involved with and even has set up different organizations to handle issues citizens may come across. Most of the time when citizens are needing help from the government it has to do with a disaster, crime, legislation, health, or schools. I could go on and on, but did you know that the State of Texas, through the Department of Family and Protective Services, will help give advice on parenting?

