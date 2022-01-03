Dr. Scott Gottlieb Predicts Quick End for Omicron: ‘We’ll Be in the Throes of This’ for ‘Maybe a Month’

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that the Omicron variant appears to be a "milder form" of COVID-19, but there still remains a danger to children. "There's a very clear, as I said, decoupling between cases and hospitalizations and does appear now based on a lot of experimental evidence that we've gotten just in the last two weeks, that this is a milder form of the coronavirus appears to be a more of an upper airway disease and a lower airway disease that's good for most Americans," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation." "The one group that may be a problem is very young kids, very young children, toddlers who have trouble with upper airway infections, and you're in fact seeing more croup-like infections and bronchiolitis in New York City among children."

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO