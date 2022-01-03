ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Dr. Scott Gottlieb Predicts Quick End for Omicron: ‘We’ll Be in the Throes of This’ for ‘Maybe a Month’

By Joe DePaolo
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Scott Gottlieb believes that the omicron-driven Covid surge will be short-lived. Appearing on CNBC’s Squawk Box Monday, the former FDA commissioner stated his belief that Omicron will quickly come and go. “This is not going to last very...

deseret.com

The omicron variant’s surge will be quick, but really difficult, experts predict

The omicron variant COVID-19 surge is expected to peak in mid-January, giving the American population a quick coronavirus surge for the early part of winter. “Omicron will likely be quick. It won’t be easy, but it will be quick. Come the early spring, a lot of people will have experienced COVID,” William Hanage, an epidemiologist at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, told The Washington Post.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS News

Gottlieb says Omicron appears to be a "milder form" of COVID-19, but pediatric danger remains

Former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb said Sunday that the Omicron variant appears to be a "milder form" of COVID-19, but there still remains a danger to children. "There's a very clear, as I said, decoupling between cases and hospitalizations and does appear now based on a lot of experimental evidence that we've gotten just in the last two weeks, that this is a milder form of the coronavirus appears to be a more of an upper airway disease and a lower airway disease that's good for most Americans," Gottlieb said on "Face the Nation." "The one group that may be a problem is very young kids, very young children, toddlers who have trouble with upper airway infections, and you're in fact seeing more croup-like infections and bronchiolitis in New York City among children."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Healthline

Experts Say There Could Be a Quick End to the COVID-19 Omicron Surge

The United States is now averaging more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases per day as the Omicron variant continues to spread rapidly. However, experts say they expect those numbers to drop significantly in the next few weeks as they have done recently in the United Kingdom and South Africa. They...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Harvard Health

Omicron could peak in U.S. fairly soon. Maybe.

Based on the quick rise and precipitous drop of Omicron in South Africa, Harvard experts are cautiously hopeful about a possible decline of the surging COVID variant in the very near future, even as they warn of dramatic case spikes, overloaded hospitals, and slowly rising deaths in the interim. “In...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Person
Scott Gottlieb
CNBC

Fauci predicts omicron Covid wave will peak in U.S. by end of January

Dr. Anthony Fauci predicted that the latest wave of the coronavirus pandemic may hit its peak in the U.S. by the end of January. "It's tough to say," said Fauci, President Joe Biden's top medical advisor, when asked on CNBC's "Closing Bell" when the surge in infections fueled by omicron variant will start to recede.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US cases drop from record 1 million in a single day to 869,187 and 2,384 deaths but experts say infections are 'spreading much faster than we ever expected': Model predicts Omicron will peak end of January

New cases of COVID-19 remain near record highs in the US, though many predictive models forecast that the Omicron wave will crest before the end of January. On Tuesday the US recorded 869,187 new cases, down from the record set on Monday but higher than any other day since the pandemic began. The country's seven-day rolling average of new cases stood at 565,042, a 114 percent increase from a week ago, according to a DailyMail.com analysis of data from Johns Hopkins University.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healththoroughfare.com

Respected Scientist Causes Controversy by Saying Omicron Is “Not the Same Disease” as the Other COVID-19 Variants!

Earlier this week, a British scientist who advises the government of the United Kingdom on matters of life sciences grabbed a lot of attention by stating that the newest strain of COVID-19, Omicron, is actually “not the same disease that we were seeing a year ago” and that the pandemic death rates are “now history” as per the Guardian.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Bill Gates says the worst part of the pandemic is coming and he's canceled his holiday plans because close friends have tested positive for COVID-19

Bill Gates warned his millions of Twitter followers to brace themselves for the worst part of the pandemic and announced that he canceled his holiday plans after his close friends tested positive for COVID-19. In a series of tweets posted on Tuesday, the Microsoft co-founder told his 56.5 million followers...
PUBLIC HEALTH
mediaite.com

Candace Owens Says She Would Rather Die of Covid Than Take Covid Vaccine

Candace Owens’ opposition to the Covid-19 vaccine is so vehement, she’s willing to die for it. The Daily Wire pundit has been in the news of late thanks to her interview with former President Donald Trump, and her criticism of his pro-vaccine stance. But there have been recurring questions about the sincerity of her position. Part of this stems from a photo of Owens that was taken at a UFC event in Madison Square Garden months ago at which, pursuant to New York City law, all attendees age 12 and up were required to show proof of vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

White House reporter asks Psaki why Biden hasn't 'focused more on scolding the unvaccinated'

A White House reporter asked press secretary Jen Psaki Wednesday why President Biden hasn't focused more on "scolding" unvaccinated Americans. Citing the approach of French President Emmanuel Macron, who raised eyebrows this week when he said he intended to "piss off" unvaccinated people in his country, Politico's Daniel Lippman wondered if Biden would employ a sharper approach to those who remain unvaccinated.
POTUS

