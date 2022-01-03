Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch the Premier League
Manchester United will host the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League action on Monday from Old Trafford.
Man Utd will look for back-to-back wins in the Premier League after knocking off Burnley 3-1 in their last match. Meanwhile, the Wolves had their last match postponed and will be rested and ready to get back on the field today.
Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Monday, January 3
- Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
Premier League Starting Lineups
Manchester United possible starting lineup:
De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani
Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:
Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence
Premier League Odds and betting lines
Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET.
Manchester United (-150) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (+425)
