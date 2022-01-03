ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton live stream, TV channel, time, odds, how to watch the Premier League

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZbgWf_0dbgcHAe00

Manchester United will host the Wolverhampton Wanderers in Premier League action on Monday from Old Trafford.

Man Utd will look for back-to-back wins in the Premier League after knocking off Burnley 3-1 in their last match. Meanwhile, the Wolves had their last match postponed and will be rested and ready to get back on the field today.

As always, we have a great day of Premier League soccer, here is everything you need to know to stream the action!

Manchester United vs. Wolverhampton

  • When: Monday, January 3
  • Time: 12:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: USA Network
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Premier League Starting Lineups

Manchester United possible starting lineup:

De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Varane, Maguire, Shaw; Greenwood, McTominay, Matic, Fernandes; Ronaldo, Cavani

Wolverhampton Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Sa; Kilman, Coady, Saiss; Hoever, Neves, Moutinho, Marcal; Traore, Jimenez, Podence

Premier League Odds and betting lines

Premier League odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Monday at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Manchester United (-150) vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers (+425)

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Manchester United’s squad is big, imbalanced and bordering on unmanageable

The irony of the tensions currently playing out at Manchester United is that they may not have come about had they appointed Ralf Rangnick sooner and to a different role.Though Rangnick’s coaching credentials as the pioneer of modern day pressing have been well-documented during this first month at Old Trafford, he spent the past decade working more regularly - and arguably, more successfully - as a sporting director, overseeing the ambitious Red Bull project.His job at Red Bull was all encompassing and not limited to buying and selling players but, nevertheless, it involved establishing scouting and recruitment structures which built...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ed Woodward’s time at Manchester United ends as it began – with club still seeking next Sir Alex Ferguson

In one of the many challenging periods early in his Old Trafford role, Ed Woodward canvassed various chief executives and chairmen from major European clubs on how important they thought the role of the manager was. He wanted to know what they thought the ratio was between the influence of the playing squad and the coach.Most went close to 40 or 50 per cent for the manager. Real Madrid, to Woodward’s slight amusement, went to just 10 per cent.The approach shows the studiousness and diligence that got Woodward his role as executive vice-chairman at Manchester United, and often made them...
UEFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Premier League#Old Trafford#Wolves#Tipico Sportsbook
The Independent

Transfer news LIVE: Man United target January move for Ruben Neves as Aston Villa eye Philippe Coutinho

January transfer rumours are cranking up as Premier League clubs complete the first of their signings during the window.Brighton completed the capture of Kacper Kozlowski to boost their future propsects, while Everton added Vitaliy Mykolenko to their squad too. However, that signing may come as a precursor to the departure of Lucas Digne, who is tipped to move on this month - though they also have Nathan Patterson in from Rangers to bolster their ranks.The anticipated big spend from Newcastle United has not yet emerged, though they appear close to signing Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid as they look to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Paul Pogba injury: Manchester United midfielder out for another month with calf problem

Paul Pogba is set to spend up to another month on the sidelines with a calf injury, despite previously being expected to return imminently.The Manchester United midfielder has not played since suffering the injury while on international duty with France in November and is yet to appear under interim manager Ralf Rangnick.Rangnick had previously said that he expected Pogba to begin training again in the new year but revised that timescale on Friday.“A week ago I was told it would take another four or five weeks,” Rangnick said. "I’ve seen him this morning before the training session but currently I...
SOCCER
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham LIVE: Carabao Cup result, final score and reaction after Ben Davies’ own goal

Chelsea seized control of their league cup semi-final against Tottenham Hotspur, beating their London rivals 2-0 in the first leg on Wednesday thanks to an early strike by Kai Havertz and an own goal by Spurs defender Ben Davies.The Blues swamped their visitors right from the kickoff and, after a mix-up in the Spurs defence in the fifth minute, Havertz fired an angled shot that was goal-bound before it went in off the foot of Davinson Sanchez.Half an hour later, the dominant hosts got their second goal, albeit with a slice of luck, when Japhet Tanganga headed away a Hakim...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best top three revealed as Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski shortlisted for 2022 prize

Lionel Messi, Mohamed Salah and Robert Lewandowski have been announced as the final three nominees for the Fifa Best Awards men’s player of the year. Bayern Munich and Poland striker Lewandowski was the winner of last year’s award while Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina star Messi was the winner of the 2021 Ballon D’Or prize in December. Although Messi was the favourite to win a seventh Ballon D’Or after leading Argentina to the Copa America, his first international honour, the 34-year-old claimed Lewandowski “deserved” to win the award after a record-breaking goalscoring campaign for Bayern in the Bundesliga. They are...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Tuchel heaps praise on Saul Niguez after ‘huge step forward’ in Chelsea win

Thomas Tuchel has signalled “a huge step forward” for loan signing Saul Niguez in Wednesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup semi-final first-leg victory over Tottenham.Chelsea were forced into a last-minute formation switch after Thiago Silva and N’Golo Kante tested positive for Covid-19.Saul stepped up for just his seventh Chelsea start since joining the Blues on loan from Atletico Madrid in September, operating in a more familiar central midfield role in a 4-3-3 system.And boss Tuchel was left to heap praise on the 27-year-old for finally finding his Stamford Bridge rhythm after almost four months of struggle.“He has digested his experiences here in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Football rumours: Manchester Utd’s new manager needs Ronaldo seal of approval

What the papers sayCristiano Ronaldo could leave Manchester United a year before the expiry of his contract if he does not approve of the club’s new manager, the Daily Star says. And Ronaldo has reportedly made it known he would not approve of interim boss Ralf Rangnick getting the permanent job.The Sun claims Liverpool are getting closer to signing 24-year-old winger Luis Diaz. According to the paper, a deal with the Colombian who currently plays for Porto could set the English Premier League club back £60 million.In more Liverpool-related gossip, the club’s current forward Divock Origi could be snatched up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Tribal Football

Man City manager Guardiola, Burnley boss Dyche to miss FA Cup ties

Burnley boss Sean Dyche and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola will miss their clubs' FA Cup third-round ties after testing positive for Covid-19. City assistant Juanma Lillo has also contracted the virus. Guardiola and Lillo are among 21 people at City isolating before the cup tie at Swindon Town on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

England defender Kieran Trippier completes move to Newcastle

England defender Kieran Trippier is ready to throw himself into the battle for Premier League survival after completing his eye-catching move from Atletico Madrid to Newcastle The 31-year-old full-back finally became the first signing under the club’s Saudi-backed owners on Friday morning, two days after arriving on Tyneside for a medical.He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year deal for an undisclosed fee, understood to be £12million plus add-ons.Welcome aboard, @trippier2! ⚫️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/0p38oClngO— Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) January 7, 2022Trippier will renew his acquaintance with head coach Eddie Howe who signed him for Burnley a decade ago, as he attempts to...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Sportico

Manchester United Appoints Richard Arnold as New CEO

The Premier League’s most valuable club is getting a new boss. Manchester United announced Thursday morning that current managing director Richard Arnold would be appointed CEO, effective Feb. 1. He takes the reins from vice-chair Ed Woodward, who has led the club since 2013. The move follows a turbulent year for Man United. Woodward announced his intention to step down last spring, after United and 11 other European football clubs’ proposal to break away from their domestic leagues to form a European Super League turned into a debacle. The club outmaneuvered Manchester City to add Cristiano Ronaldo during the summer transfer...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

What should Manchester United fans expect from incoming chief executive Richard Arnold?

It can appear as if the more things change at Old Trafford, the more they stay the same. On the surface, that would also appear to be the case with Richard Arnold succeeding Ed Woodward.Woodward will step down as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman and most senior official at the beginning of next month after an eight-and-a-half year reign in which success has been measured on balance sheets rather than in the trophy cabinets. Woodward himself would admit that much.Four managers, no Premier League titles and more than £1bn spent on a mixed bag of signings is not the full extent...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Swindon vs Man City live stream: How to watch Carabao Cup tie online and on TV tonight

Swindon Town will host Manchester City in an FA Cup tie at a sold-out County Ground on Friday evening.Local fans are excited to have the Premier League champions in town with tickets selling out in hours. It’s not expected that Pep Guardiola will be bringing his full first team but some stars may feature and supporters are looking to get a glimpse of a top-flight player at the League Two side.Fans will also be hoping for a miraculous win but away supporters aren’t happy with the travel arrangements. It’s been reported the last train back to Manchester from Swindon leaves...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Ed Woodward sets Manchester United departure date with Richard Arnold confirmed as new chief executive

Ed Woodward will step down from his role as Manchester United’s executive vice-chairman at the beginning of next month, with Richard Arnold now confirmed as his successor.Woodward announced following the collapse of the Super League in April last year that he would leave his position as United’s most senior executive at the end of 2021. His departure is now set for 1 February.Arnold, who will assume the title of chief executive, makes the step up from his position as United’s managing director, where he has been largely responsible for the commercial side of the club’s business.While Woodward enjoyed a hands-on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Chelsea vs Tottenham player ratings: Saul and Hakim Ziyech impress as Blues earn first-leg lead

Chelsea have a two-goal lead at the halfway point in the Carabao Cup semi-final after Tottenham’s first-half defensive deficiencies proved telling.Kai Havertz scored the opener just minutes in after a poor pass out of the back line was intercepted, with the second a comedy of errors with Japhet Tanganga heading an attempted clearance straight into Ben Davies, who was credited with the own goal.Spurs improved after the restart but Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech had the best chances to further add gloss to the scoreline.The second leg takes place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium next week.Here are the player ratings from...
PREMIER LEAGUE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

61K+
Followers
110K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy