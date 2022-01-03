ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A timeline of Antonio Brown's very brief and controversial Buccaneers tenure

By Charles Curtis
 5 days ago
Since Antonio Brown spent 130 games with the Pittsburgh Steelers, he then played zero for the Raiders, one with the New England Patriots … and now, after winning a Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he’s finished with that franchise after just 15 total regular-season contests.

His tenure ended with a wild scene on Sunday, with the receiver ripping off his jersey and pads and walking off the MetLife Stadium turf to catch a ride. It was a costly walk-off, and one that ended his tenure with Tom Brady.

So what happened in the last year-plus that led up to this? Let’s look back:

October 2020: Brown reunites with Bruce Arians and Tom Brady

Brown had previously played one game with Brady in New England and Arians was his offensive coordinator with the Steelers. The signing came after an eight-game suspension from the NFL stemming from allegations of sexual misconduct and accusations of sexual assault that the league investigated.

Here’s something our Henry McKenna wrote at the time of the signing:

Perhaps Tampa Bay feels it did its due diligence and has decided Brown has done enough to warrant another shot. That’s certainly going to be the company line. But if it’s based on the sort of sincere-sounding-but-empty promises Brown has made in the past, it’s worth nothing at all.

February 2021: Brown scores a touchdown in the Super Bowl

Five catches, 22 yards, a score and a ring. Perhaps the highlight of his Bucs career:

May 2021: Brown re-signs with the Bucs on a one-year deal

He got a reported $3.1 million guaranteed. Also, fun fact about that signing:

August 2021: Brown punches Titans CB Chris Jackson during a joint practice

December 2021: Brown is suspended for using a fake vaccination card

His former chef Steven Ruiz accused Brown of obtaining a fake card. The NFL then suspended him and Mike Edwards without pay for three games for “misrepresenting their vaccination status,” per Ian Rapoport.

January 2022: The walk-off

Per Arians (via FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer), Brown refused to go into Sunday’s game against the Jets when asked by the head coach, which led to the incident above:

January 2021: "He is no longer a Buc."

That’s it.

