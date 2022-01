Author A.A. Milne's children's classic Winnie-the-Pooh has entered the public domain, and one of the first people to take advantage is Ryan Reynolds. Reynolds serves as narrator for an ad by Mint Mobile, the wireless carrier in which he is a stockholder. Mint's ad, "Winnie-the-Screwed," deals with an adorable bear who can't seem to deal with the unreasonable cost of his wireless coverage, because he doesn't know about Mint, a company whose brand identity centers on keeping prices low. Given that many of the elements of the property that are best known, come from the Disney adaptations, Reynolds also jokes that he hopes his understanding of copyright law is right.

